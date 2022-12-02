Sally Field slams Burt Reynolds for terrible on-screen kissing

Sally Field cited her ex, the late Burt Reynolds, as the worst on-screen kisser. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-146/StarMaxWorldwide

Sally Field exposed Burt Reynolds by declaring he was responsible for her worst on-screen kiss. The actress named her late ex-boyfriend, Reynolds, as the worst on-screen kisser during an interview on December 1, 2022.

Field has been active in the film industry as an actress since 1962. As a result, she has quite an extensive history of on-screen romances and kisses.

She was questioned about which of those many kisses took the cake for the worst one. Initially, she expressed some hesitation about answering the question.

Field questioned if she really should “name names,” but her interviewer encouraged her to do so. Before revealing it, she warned viewers that it would be a shocker.

She then revealed that the worst kisser was Reynolds when they starred together in the 1977 film Smokey and the Bandit. The revelation was a bit surprising considering that Field and Reynolds were dating at the time that movie was filmed and would continue to date off and on until 1982.

Of his onscreen kissing, Field stated, “It was just not something he really did very well. I could go into detail, but you don’t want to hear it.”

Sally Field exposed Burt Reynolds on talk show

Field made the revelation while appearing on the talk show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The question was proposed by a viewer who was tuning in to the show.

Meanwhile, Cohen encouraged her to answer the question with names. Though Field claimed that viewers wouldn’t want here the details, Cohen also pressed for an explanation.

She further explained, “Just a lot of drooling was involved.”

As reiterated by the viewer who proposed the question, Field had previously stated that James Garner was her best onscreen kiss. The two starred in Murphey’s Romance together in 1985.

Now, she has officially established both her best and worst on-screen kisses throughout her career.

Of course, Cohen questioned the fact that Field was dating Reynolds at the time of the “worst” kiss. She stated that she just “kind of looked the other way” because it was just something he wasn’t good at on-screen.

Field’s and Reynolds’ relationship

Both Reynolds and Field have talked at length in the past about their young romance and the eventual parting of ways.

The pair met on the set of the film where their disastrous onscreen kiss took place and started dating soon after. They remained in an on-again-off-again relationship until 1982 and have occasionally looked back on their time together.

In 2015, Reynolds described Field as the “love of his life” and expressed regret at letting her go. However, Field later wrote in her memoir that she wasn’t the love of his life, and claimed that it was just him wanting what he didn’t have.

Sadly, Field also admitted that they didn’t keep in touch in the years before Reynolds’ passing. That didn’t stop Field from paying a heartfelt tribute to the actor after he passed away in 2018, though.

In response to his passing, Field stated, “There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

Even though things didn’t work out between them, it seemed they always kept each other in mind.