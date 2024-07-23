Royal fans worry for Prince Harry’s safety as the next location for the Invictus Games is announced

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex’s most important mission, before his charities or even his line of succession to the throne, seems to be keeping his family safe.

He and Meghan Markle share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and have moved halfway around the world to keep them safe and free from harm.

Despite being called “ridiculous” and shifting blame onto others, Prince Harry shared in his autobiography, Spare, how he felt unsafe in the country of his birth and left because of safety concerns.

While Prince Harry has recently returned to the United Kingdom to honor his commitment to the Invictus Games Foundation and the exceptional occasion of its tenth anniversary, fans still worry about his safety.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Prince Harry has gone to great lengths to have the Home Office, which oversees security and policing in England and Wales, continue his security in the U.K., only to have it mired down in lawsuits.

As news of where the next Invictus Games will be held has been revealed, these safety concerns have come to light once again as fans share their feelings for the Duke and his family.

The location of the Invictus Games 2027 has been revealed, only to have fans worry about Prince Harry

Invictus Games has announced that Birmingham, United Kingdom, will be the next location for the beautiful games, which help wounded soldiers worldwide.

Birmingham narrowly beat out Washington, D.C., for the honor of hosting the games, and fans are worried for Prince Harry and his family.

One fan shared, “I hope the Duke and his family are kept safe and protected. Good luck to all competitors.”

Another fan said, “Mixed emotions. But most certainly the safety of The Sussexes and everyone’s.”

Fans worry about Prince Harry and his family. Pic credit: @weareinvictusgames/Instagram

Other fans offered congratulations without commenting on the scary fact that Prince Harry bringing his family to the U.K. causes safety concerns.

The host of the Invictus Games in 2025 said, “Wonderful news! An incredible city to pass the torch to following 2025.”

Another fan reminded me that the First Nations will be honored in the 2025 Invictus Games, and one last fan said, “I’m very optimistic!”

Fans react to the following location for the Invictus Games being released. Pic credit: @weareinvictusgames/Instagram

Kate Middleton’s name was brought up in an FBI search

One reason that royal fans could be concerned for Prince Harry and his family’s safety is because of information about the alleged shooter in former President Trump’s assassination attempt.

NPR has reported that Thomas Matthew Crooke, the man who allegedly shot at President Trump during a rally, may have searched for Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, and her whereabouts, according to the FBI.

In addition to searching for Kate Middleton, the alleged shooter also searched for images of President Biden, Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

While this individual was shot and killed by the authorities, the security concerns for the Royal Family, including King Charles, Kate, Prince William, and Prince Harry’s family, remain to worry fans.