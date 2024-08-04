Royal family fans react to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s decision to not have servants at Windsor

Prince William and Kate Middleton have chosen a hands-on approach as they parent their three young children.

Prince William was raised differently than his wife, Kate, with nannies and servants as part of his daily lifestyle, while Kate had a more normal childhood.

This year, more than ever, having a tight-knit family lifestyle has been important for Kate, especially since she is batting her preventative cancer treatments.

Everyone, everywhere, has been clamoring for news and photographs about Kate amid her health journey, and privacy is of paramount importance to her.

Royal sources reveal how normal everything is for Prince William and Kate in their more laid-back home lifestyle since the royal couple does not want servants in their cottage.

The couple lives in Adelaide Cottage, a lovely four-bedroom home close to Windsor Castle, where they have a quiet routine with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

A source told The Daily Mail, “I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home.”

While King Charles has dozens of servants, Prince William does not want any at their home so they can give their children a more normal childhood.

Ditton Manor reports that 150 staff members live at Windsor Castle, where King Charles and Queen Camilla prefer to stay. Conversely, Kate doesn’t even keep a nanny on hand for her children.

Their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, did not move from Kensington Palace to the royal couple’s new home, Adelaide Cottage.

The Daily Mail revealed that the source continued, “Catherine is very natural. She keeps the family down to earth. Home is a safe haven…to keep things functioning as smoothly as possible, she has been keen for everything to carry on as normal for the children.”

Fans are reacting to the news that Prince William and Kate do not have servants. One fan said, “It’s kinda well known that Kate does the cooking for her family…” Another said, “especially since she did have such a normal upbringing.”

Another fan reacted and said, “Nobody has servants anymore. They’re staff or employees. The concept of servants is archaic.”

The lifestyle Prince William and Kate have created for their kids sounds ideal. Kate and her husband take turns with meal times and teach the children basic chores, which will help ensure that they grow up to be well-rounded people.

