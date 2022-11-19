Roslyn Singleton dead at 39: America’s Got Talent and Ellen Show star died after battle with cancer

Roslyn Singleton passed away at the age of 39 after battling cancer. Pic credit: @iamrosroyal/Instagram

Roslyn Singleton, who inspired countless individuals by sharing her story on America’s Got Talent and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, passed away on November 15, 2022, at the age of 39. The U.S. navy veteran sadly lost her battle with brain cancer after first being diagnosed with the disease in 2013.

Her loving husband, Ray Singleton, broke the news to her supporters in an emotional statement. Ray paired the statement with a beautiful collage of his wife with her nickname “Roz” on it.

Ray confirmed that Roslyn got her angel wings on the 15th after passing away peacefully in her sleep. He acknowledged that the road ahead would be difficult as he and the many people who loved Singleton grieve her passing.

However, he was also hopeful that her legacy would live on. He stated, “She taught us all SOMETHING… She’s where we’re all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story, and HER SPIRIT.”

Ray concluded the statement by promising that Singleton would live on “forever” in their memories and through her powerful spirit.

He added #LongLiveRos to the post, as well as #F**kCancer, the latter of which was a phrase and hashtag that Roslyn used frequently while documenting her journey.

Roslyn Singleton shared her powerful story with the world

Ray was correct when he stated that her incredible legacy, impact, and story would live on forever. Roslyn’s story is one that she was able to share with the world before her passing, and it was awe-inspiring.

Roslyn’s story first caught the attention of the world in 2020. Ray had uploaded a video of him singing Daniel Caesar’s Get You to his wife before she underwent surgery for brain cancer.

His only intention had been to make his wife smile before her surgery. However, the video went viral as countless individuals were touched by Singleton’s inspiring story.

Her story caught the attention of Ellen DeGeneres who invited the couple to appear on her talk show. Singleton further captured the hearts of the nation with her radiant smile, her humility, and her humor, as she described her journey as a two-time cancer survivor.

Roslyn’s story inspired Ray to audition for America’s Got Talent, where he received four approvals from the judges and left the entire audience in tears by sharing his wife’s story.

Singleton displayed incredible courage and strength as she talked about her story in hopes of inspiring others who were also suffering from cancer.

Roslyn Singleton’s legacy

Roslyn was born on January 16, 1983. She served in the U.S. Navy for a period in Iraq. After serving in the Navy, she went on to work as a civilian contractor with the U.S. Department of Defense in Afghanistan.

It was in 2013 when she was on leave in South Carolina that she was diagnosed with brain cancer for the first time. Doctors discovered a tumor the size of an orange in her brain, but through surgery and radiation, she beat brain cancer for the first time.

Three years later, she met Ray and knew almost immediately that he was the man she would marry. The two were inseparable after their first meeting and wed in 2018.

However, in 2019, Roslyn received the news that her brain cancer had returned. As with the first time, Roslyn underwent surgery and chemo and came out as a two-time beater of brain cancer.

In 2020 she got to share her story with the world and touched millions with her strength and positivity. She always believed she would beat the odds, and she always strove to be a positive light for others despite her own challenges.

When the cancer returned again in 2021, she shared her journey with her over 70,000 followers. She stated her reason for doing so, “I feel personally that God gives battles to certain people just to let other people know that it’s going to be OK.”

Roslyn left an indelible mark on the world with her incredible story. Her strength, positivity, faith, and beautiful spirit will never be forgotten.