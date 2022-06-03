Rosie O’Donnell celebrates Pride Month by introducing new girlfriend Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell has posted a pic of herself with her new girlfriend, Aimee. Pic credit: @rosie/Instagram

Rosie O’Donnell has kicked off Pride Month by announcing a brand new relationship on social media.

On the first day of Pride Month (Wednesday), O’Donnell and her new girlfriend, Aimee, became Instagram-official when she posted a super cute pic of the pair with big beaming smiles as they cuddled.

The 60-year-old former talk show host reposted the image from her girlfriend’s private account. Aimee’s surname is currently unknown, all of which suggests she likes to hold onto a bit of privacy.

Rosie O’Donnell posted a pic of new girlfriend, Aimee, on Instagram

Aimee had captioned the image “Happy PRIDE” and added a rainbow flag emoji. Rosie did not add her own words or caption.

Rosie posted the pic to her nearly half a million followers, and at the time of writing, the post had received nearly 8,000 likes.

According to Page Six, this is the first time in three years that Rosie has unveiled a new partner.

Fans of Rosie understandably cheered loudly in the comments section at the happy news. There were lots of hearts and rainbow emojis on display.

“You’re the best Rosie!” wrote one commenter. Two other fans wrote “Fantastic picture” and “Beautiful picture,” respectively.

Another Rosie fan asked if the comedian had the new relationship smile: “You have that it’s all new smile? Maybe? Am I right?” One commenter called the pair “Two shining stars,” and one more simply wrote: “Love rules.”

Rosie O’Donnell had hinted at a new relationship a week ago; without showing any faces, she posted a picture on Instagram of her resting her hand on the leg of a mystery woman. The woman’s heavily tattooed hand held onto Rosie’s hand. She wrote in the caption, “how’s ur weekend? #spokane.”

Who is Rosie O’Donnell’s new girlfriend, Aimee?

Despite clearly wanting to keep some things private, we do know a little bit about Aimee because she appeared as a guest on a podcast called Lesbian Speaking in 2021.

Aimee told the podcast that she had been raised in Boise, Idaho, as a strict Mormon. She said that she had struggled to come to terms with her sexually because of her religious upbringing.

She also explained that she had married a man at 21 out of a sense of duty. She has two children, a son, and a daughter.

Aimee also has a TikTok account where she posts a wide variety of different videos, but quite a few focus on applying make-up. She currently has over 85,000 followers.