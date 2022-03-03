Robert Pattinson goes shirtless in The Batman, recalls grueling routine to get in shape

Robert Pattinson opened up about his grueling ritual to get in shape for his Batman role, saying he even counted his sips of water between takes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Being a superhero may seem like a dream for many fans but according to Robert Pattinson, it’s not all it’s cracked up to be behind the scenes.

The Twilight actor, 35, opened up recently about the work he had to put into getting in shape for his title role in The Batman film, detailing how he even went as far as to count the number of sips of water he was drinking per day.

“I had about three months before the movie started, and then you’re working out before and after work all the time,” he told Jeremy Parsons, a People (the TV Show!) senior correspondent, at The Batman premiere earlier this week.

“You just cut down and cut down and cut down before the couple of scenes with your shirt off, and you’re counting sips of water,” Robert added, while jokingly saying that “shame was my biggest motivator.”

Robert said that putting on the Batman suit made him feel powerful

Along with following a strict diet and exercise routine in order to gain that ripped body he puts on full display in several shirtless scenes in the film, Robert also admitted that he felt nervous about taking on such an iconic role.

“…The closer I got to the shoot I got more and more paranoid, you know, it feels ridiculous when you’re just sitting at home in a t-shirt,” he said.

He added that once the suit was on he felt more at peace with the character and the commitment he had made when he accepted the role, saying, “and then you put it (the suit) on. It’s got an elemental power to it.”

Robert explained how people on set treated him differently once the suit was on and even he felt like he was “wearing a crown” when he would catch the crew casting glances at him or behaving in strange ways towards him.

The actor also had to lose weight for his role in The Lost City of Z

Robert Pattinson has had prior experience shedding some pounds for a movie, taking on the challenge of slimming down for his role in The Lost City of Z.

As reported by People, the actor said that in order to fulfill the requirements of embodying real-life character Henry Costin, a British corporal who joined Colonel Percy Fawcett, a British explorer, on his adventure into the depths of the Amazon jungle to find a lost civilization, he was forced to consume meager amounts of food.

“I had literally eaten nothing for the entire time,” he explained, adding that he added back his weight relatively quickly after filming wrapped.

“After six or seven weeks of just eating half a little tiny bit of fish and like a crumb of rice, and then you eat a sandwich and you’ve got on 15 pounds afterward,” he said.

The Batman is set to be released to theaters around the country tomorrow, March 4th.