Rihanna shows off her growing baby bump in black netting over a bandeau top and long skirt

On Wednesday, Rihanna shared another photo of her growing baby bump with her Instagram followers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Rihanna and her “date” showed up at Jay-Z’s Oscar Gold Party to steal the show.

The singer, 34, posted a series of both black and white and color photos to her Instagram feed on Wednesday to show off her all-black ensemble.

Rihanna wore a bandeau and netting that showed off her baby bump

The official Only Girl first announced her pregnancy to her followers at the beginning of February alongside the baby’s father, A$AP Rocky. She highlighted her 22-week baby bump at the Oscars after-party by wearing a see-through, sheer turtleneck over a simple black bandeau that left her pregnant belly as the focus of the entire look.

She complimented the top half of the look with a long, sequin black skirt that hugged her waist just below her bump. Rihanna paired the outfit with black gloves and circular black and white earrings.

“Me and my date for the Oscar Gold Party #bump22,” she wrote in the caption.

Rihanna tagged the artist Dennis Leupold and designer Valentino in one of the photos. Valentino also posted shots of the singer wearing the brand’s outfit, while stating the pieces were designed for her by Pierpaolo Piccioli and Jahleel Weaver.

"Rihanna (@badgalriri), attended Jay-Z's #Oscars after party in a black organza turtleneck gown with a bustier and long organza all-over sequin embroidery skirt, specially designed for her by @pppiccioli and styled by @illjahjah," Valentino wrote.

What did fans think of Rihanna’s latest look?

Many fans and fellow celebrities chimed in to share their thoughts on Rihanna’s 22 weeks pregnant look. “Hope I look this hot when im pregnant,” one follower commented.

Pic credit: @badgalriri/Instagram

Fellow all-black outfit enthusiast Julia Fox joined in with the comment – “OMFG 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 brb omw to get pregnant now to recreate this.”

Pic credit: @badgalriri/Instagram

One Twitter user wrote, “Rihanna is the conventional fashion rule slayer and I love it. she said maternity clothes where???? yall gonna see this mf baby.”

Pic credit: @getJiggywith_It/Twitter

While most commented on Rihanna’s looks, others took to the platform to joke about Rihanna bringing her unborn baby as her “date.”

“Ummm.. Isnt your date underage???” One user wrote in reply to Rihanna.

Pic credit: @Nixa30303

Another fan replied to the Popstar – “Imagine attending an oscar after party at 0 years old with Rihanna as your date.”

Rihanna may be over halfway done with her pregnancy, but it’s safe to assume the singer will be sharing more of her baby bump photos in the months to come.