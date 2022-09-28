Rebel Wilson goes glam in Tom Ford dress, looks slimmer than ever

Rebel Wilson looks glam and slimmer than ever in a new Tom Ford dress. Photo credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Rebel Wilson looked glamorous and slimmer than ever in a royal blue Tom Ford dress.

Wilson donned the knee-high, formfitting dress for her walk down the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, The Almond and the Seahorse. The film premiered in Switzerland at the Zurich Film Festival on September 26, 2022.

The Almond and the Seahorse will be available in theaters on December 16, 2022. It is quite a momentous film for Wilson as it is her first non-comedy role.

The Almond and the Seahorse is a drama based off of the 2008 play of the same name by Kaite O’Reilly. It follows an archeologist and architect whose futures are disrupted when a traumatic brain injury calls for them to restructure their lives.

This new film marks a branching out for the 42-year-old actress after she built her career largely off of comedy.

She also nabbed The Almond and the Seahorse role in 2020, when she first started out on her fitness journey. Hence, the film certainly seems to be the culmination of a transformative period for Wilson.

Rebel Wilson marked the special occasion with a glamorous Tom Ford dress

Wilson marked the momentous occasion of The Almond and the Seahorse’s premiere with her stunning Tom Ford red carpet dress.

After wowing on the red carpet, she took to Instagram on September 28, 2022, to share some behind-the-scenes photos with her followers.

One photo saw the actress pursing her lips and posing for the camera. Another showed a full-body shot of her royal blue dress which hugged her slim figure beautifully.

Wilson also captured her dedicated stylist helping her reapply some lip gloss for the occasion.

She matched her Tom Ford dress with some subtle make-up and left her golden, wavy locks flowing loosely over her shoulders.

The royal blue looked perfect on the actress and it captured and emphasized her impressively slim and fit figure.

Rebel Wilson continues to inspire with fitness journey

As said above, Wilson kicked off her fitness journey in 2020, calling it her “Year of Health.” It was her desire to be a mother that initially inspired her to live a more healthy lifestyle.

By November of 2020, Wilson had smashed her weight loss goals, losing 60 lbs. and achieving her goal weight.

Even after meeting her goals, however, Wilson continued taking charge of her health. She continued to hit the gym, remained active, and continued to tone her figure.

She has also managed to inspire others to take charge of their health, while simultaneously advocating for body positivity. Wilson frequently talks about focusing more on being the best, healthiest version of herself, rather than on the number on the scale.

Wilson spreads body positivity and encouragement toward others while also taking pride in her own accomplishments by showing off the figure she has earned with glamorous outfits.