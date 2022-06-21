Raven Symone shaved her head and dyed it rainbow for Pride

Raven Symone got a rainbow hair makeover to celebrate Pride this year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Raven Symone is celebrating Pride in style this year – from the top of her head to her toes.

The That’s So Raven actress, 36, showed off her latest Pride-inspired hair transformation with her Instagram and TikTok followers this week. Raven spoke publicly about her sexuality for the first time in 2016 and married her wife Miranda Maday in 2020.

Raven buzzed her hair and dyed it rainbow for Pride

The comedian shared a video transformation of her new “do” on TikTok that showed each step of the creative process.

Her hairstylist, Janine Ker, has become known for her “alternative buzzcuts” and colorful designs on clients. Raven’s TikTok first showed her getting her hair cut, bleached, dyed multiple rainbow colors, and then finished with an intricate animal print design.

The video accompanied the song So Fresh, So Clean by Outcast and a caption to wish her followers a happy Juneteenth.

Raven also shared a 360 view of her new multicolored look with her Instagram followers. “To @janine_ker_hair the ghost tiger is giving me life! Thank you,” she wrote in her caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Raven and Miranda raised money and hosted 2022 Pride parade

When it comes to celebrating Pride this year, Raven and her wife have been making a difference by helping organizations such as GLAAD, The Trevor Project, and Project Contrast.

The two hosted a “Pride Eve” event on their social media channels in which viewers could buy a flag to support the nonprofits before attending the annual LA Pride parade.

While celebrating LA Pride on June 12, the couple posted a video decked out in their colorful Pride gear in front of Hollywood High School. The two co-hosted ABC7’s Pride parade coverage this year after the parade had been postponed in previous years due to the pandemic.

“I remember the first time; it was so hot, there were so many bikes, and it was so much fun. I’m excited to get that energy back,” the Disney Channel star said regarding the parade.

“Being in the industry as long as I have and not really putting my personal life out there, then coming out and being able to share Pride with you all, and mostly with her, being able to show our love means so much,” Raven continued. “Being able to be a part of a celebration, even if you can’t make it physically, you’re able to see all the people, and they’re putting their best foot forward, being proud of who they are.

“It’s inclusivity, she said. “It’s about Pride all around.”