Rapper Lil Reese shot in Chicago, video surfaces from the shooting

Rapper Lil Reese has been shot for the second time in about 18 months. Pic credit: Lil Reese/Instagram

Rapper Lil Reese, whose real name is Tavares Lamont Taylor, was among three men shot on Saturday morning at a River North parking garage.

A spokesperson for the local police department said the individuals involved in the incident were “all shooting at each other.”



According to CWB Chicago, a stolen Dodge Durango was crashed at the scene with several bullet holes.



Lil Reese and the other two victims, a 20-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, were transported to the hospital.

According to authorities, two of the men were at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in a critical condition, while the third person was in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

It was unclear at the time of writing what condition Taylor is in. However, at least two videos have emerged from the shooting.

Lil Reese shooting video surfaces

A video [warning, graphic content] has emerged from the incident on social media and it shows the 28-year-old rapper being detained while bleeding heavily from his head and mouth from what appear to be gunshot wounds.

According to the video, the owner of the Durango found it just as it was being stolen. A fight with the alleged robbers is said to have ensued and shots fired.

It is unclear from the video whether the car owner was involved in the shooting, and Monsters & Critics has been unable to verify how Lil Reese was involved.

“That’s who stole my car,” an unidentified woman, who is holding the camera, can be heard saying to the police as one of the shooting victims emerges from the parking garage.

She then points her camera at the famous rapper being restrained by a police officer on the floor: “Look at Lil Reese, look at Lil Reese out here leaking.”

Taylor appeared to be severely wounded, breathing heavily.

#LilReese & 2 other people were reportedly shot in downtown Chicago earlier today. Prayers up. 🙏🏽



We will report more as the story develops. pic.twitter.com/ncGcbu5euy — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 15, 2021

Another individual, who appears to be shot in the head, denies stealing the vehicle while being detained by police. He also claims that he cannot breathe.

However, the woman holding the camera accuses him of stealing and says that there was a third person involved who was no longer at the scene.



On November 11, 2019, Lil Reese was critically wounded when a man shot him in the neck with an AK47 assault rifle. The Chicago rapper’s voice was altered by the incident but he made a full recovery.