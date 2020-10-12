Rapper Fabolous and girlfriend Emily Bustamante welcome their baby daughter

Rapper Fabolous and Emily Bustamante have welcomed their third child — a daughter.

Taina Williams, G Herbo’s girlfriend and Fabolous’s stepdaughter is seen comforting the little bundle of joy in a heart-warming video.

The 39-year-old Love & Hip Hop star gave birth shortly after celebrating her birthday and, on her Instagram Stories, the former reality TV star seemingly implied that she shares a birthday with her daughter. She also revealed a pink maternal wristband which indicates the baby’s gender and date of birth which she captioned ’10/10.’

The couple has not announced the baby’s name. Fabulous and Emily have been an on-and-off couple for about 18 years but have never married. She’s best known for her appearance on Love & Hip Hop: New York but fans’ reaction to the baby news is mixed due to a viral domestic dispute two years ago.

Fabolous allegedly knocked Emily’s two front teeth out

In 2018, a video surfaced appearing to show rapper Fabolous pointing a sharp object at Emily B and her father while threatening them and lunging at her. In the disturbing video, published on TMZ, children can be heard screaming in the background as the reality TV star’s father calls the 42-year-old rapper a coward.

Fabolous later faced charges including one count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, two counts of threatening to kill, and one count of possession of a weapon.

Court documents revealed that the Brooklyn-born rapper allegedly punched the mother of his children seven times in the face, which caused her to lose her two front teeth. He was arrested but did not serve any jail time after entering a plea deal.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGOxAkOh1ls/

Reactions to the baby news were mixed due to the couple’s turbulent relationship history. “Babies don’t save the relationship,” one commenter said in reaction to the news.

Another questioned the reality TV star ‘s decision to reconcile with her longterm partner, writing: “She still having kids by him after he knocked her teeth out?”

Taina Williams is Faboulous’s stepdaughter

In a video posted by Emily B to her Instagram Stories, her daughter Taina Williams is seen tending to her new baby sister. Emily B had Taina from a previous relationship.

In addition to their new daughter, Emily B and Fabolous also share two sons: Johan and Jonas.

Fabolous is close to his stepdaughter’s boyfriend G Herbo — a popular Chicago rapper. The 42-year old took to Instagram to celebrate Herbo’s birthday, symbolizing his approval of the PTSD rapper.

Fabolous has also posted family pictures with Emily B’s father, after they reportedly go past their differences stemming from the domestic dispute in 2018.