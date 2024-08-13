Rachael Lillis, voice of Misty in Pokemon, dead at 55

Rachael Lillis, the voice actress cherished by millions of Pokemon fans worldwide, passed away on Saturday at 55.

The actress had been battling breast cancer since her diagnosis in May, a fight that garnered immense support from her fans and peers alike.

Lillis, known for her iconic roles as Misty and Jessie in the original English dub of the Pokémon anime series, left a lasting impact on the world of animation.

Initial reports stated that Lillis was 46. However, the New York Times confirmed with her sister, Laurie Orr, that she was born on July 8, 1969.

Lillis is celebrated for her contributions to voice acting, particularly by the Pokemon community.

Several tributes have poured in for the legendary voice actor.

Rachael Lillis’ friend Veronica Taylor led tributes

Born in Dallas, Texas, in 1969, Lillis began her career in voice acting in the 1990s, quickly becoming a central figure in one of the most popular anime series of all time.

Her portrayal of Misty, the determined Water-type Pokemon trainer, and Jessie, the flamboyant and villainous member of Team Rocket, resonated with audiences, making her one of the most recognizable voices in the industry.

In addition to these roles, Lillis also lent her voice to several Pokémon species, including the adorable yet formidable Jigglypuff.

Lillis’ death was announced by her close friend and colleague Veronica Taylor, who voiced Ash Ketchum, the show’s lead character. In a heartfelt message on social media, Taylor described Lillis as “an extraordinary talent” and “a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing.”

Taylor also noted Lillis’ deep gratitude for the love and support she received during her illness, emphasizing the positive difference it made in her final months​.

Rachael Lillis GoFundMe raises over $100,000

Lillis’ passing was also confirmed by her sister, Laurie Orr, through a GoFundMe page initially established to help cover Lillis’ medical expenses. Orr expressed that Lillis passed peacefully, without pain, and thanked everyone for their support during such a difficult time. The funds raised will now be allocated to cover remaining medical bills, a memorial service, and contributions to cancer research.

Beyond her work on Pokemon, Lillis’ career included roles in other beloved series, such as Hunter x Hunter and Winx Club, and video games, like the Super Smash Bros series. Her versatility and talent endeared her to fans across multiple generations, and her voice will continue to resonate in the memories of those who grew up with her characters.

As the anime community mourns her loss, plans for a memorial service are underway, ensuring that Rachael Lillis’ legacy will be honored and remembered for years to come.