R. Kelly got engaged to ‘brainwashed’ Joycelyn Savage while awaiting sentencing

R. Kelly pictured here two years after his infamous acquittal at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Lee Roth/StarMaxWorldwide

R. Kelly is facing decades behind bars, but the disgraced singer is reportedly engaged to one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage.

In September 2021, a jury found the infamous singer guilty of all nine counts of racketeering, bribery, and sex trafficking charges.

Just last month, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. A notable number, as the 55-year-old managed to avoid prison for three decades, facing numerous accusations of sexual abuse with young women and minors throughout his wildly successful career.

“Brainwashed” Joycelyn Savage tells the judge she is R. Kelly’s fiancee

One of R. Kelly’s notable girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, sent a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly who handed the disgraced singer his 30-year-sentence.

In the letter, she writes: “I’m Robert Kelly’s fiance” before going into detail about their relationship. She claimed she’s “not the victim” the government portrayed her to be in a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly.

She describes her romance with Kelly as “amazing” before continuing to gush about the convicted sex offender.

“He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him,” she wrote, continuing:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well.”

In the third paragraph of the letter obtained by AllHipHop, Savage denies that she and other women were held against their will.

She is seemingly referencing the Jim DeRogatis report in 2017 that Kelly was running an alleged sex cult. The allegations were backed by Joycelyn’s parents and the families of his other victims.

R. Kelly’s former girlfriend, Azriel Clary, who lived with Savage in his Trump Tower apartment in Chicago, admitted to being brainwashed by the Grammy-winning singer in 2020.

Joycelyn described horrifying abuse in the hands of Kelly in 2020

In the letter, Savage claimed she’s “not the victim” the government portrayed her to be, but she said something very different in 2020.

In the deleted Patreon post, Savage revealed that she met the disgraced singer at age 17 at one of his concerts in 2015.

She says Kelly promised to jumpstart her music career and make her the next Aaliyah.

She wrote at the time that “after these couple of months, Robert started giving me commands and making sure I call him by certain names. Like ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy,’ which I didn’t really care for at the time,” Joycelyn wrote according to Essence.

She went on to describe horrifying emotional and physical abuse, similar to the allegations brought up during his trial.