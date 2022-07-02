Queen tired of Meghan and Harry drama, ordered bullying investigation to be kept private

The Queen is done with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s drama. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

It appears the Queen is just as tired of the sometimes weekly drama surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as many others and was the one who ordered the bullying probe into Meghan’s behavior be kept private.

Buckingham Palace set off a firestorm of intrigue when they revealed just a couple of days ago that the investigation into Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying of staff would be kept private, and not even those who were interviewed would find out what the conclusions were.

It sparked many rumors, possibly more than if it had just been released in the first place, but it’s now been reported that Queen Elizabeth was so tired of the constant drama from Meghan and Harry that she wanted to keep it private and see an end to it.

Royal commentator claims keeping bullying investigation private was ‘damage limitation’

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl, writing for Vanity Fair, was told by an inside source, “It was damage limitation, protecting the royal family and also the Duchess of Sussex. The Queen feels there has been enough drama around the Sussexes, and she wants a line to be drawn.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, “The review of the handling of historic bullying allegations was aimed at enabling the royal households to consider potential improvements to H.R. policies and procedures. The review has been completed and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been taken forward. We will not be commenting further.”

So, that’s that. The Queen is ready to put the Sussexes, Megxit, and their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview to rest.

Another royal commentator claims it was an ‘olive branch’ to the Sussexes

Another royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams, told the Daily Mail that keeping the findings private is an “olive branch” to Meghan and Harry, and they are hoping the couple will “reciprocate in kind.”

Prince Harry has a memoir due to come out sometime this year. However, a firm release date has not yet been announced, and the Sussexes were recently seen driving to Oprah Winfrey’s house in Montecito, sparking speculation of another tell-all interview. Thus, it’s not surprising the palace is hoping to keep Meghan and Harry happy.

The royal family has had a difficult couple of years, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down, the Prince Andrew sexual assault settlement, and the death of Prince Philip, so it makes sense that the Queen is ready to be done with all that.

And after the happiness and goodwill from the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, it appears the royal family is hoping to keep that momentum going.