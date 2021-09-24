Queen ‘not too happy’ Prince Charles wants to turn Buckingham Palace into museum when he becomes king

The Queen is not happy with Prince Charles’ plan to turn Buckingham Palace into a museum, royal experts said. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The Queen is unhappy about Prince Charles’ plan to turn Buckingham Palace into a museum when he becomes king, royal experts have claimed.

Royal watchers Molly Mulshine and Christina Garibaldi said Charles, Prince of Wales, plans to turn Buckingham Palace into a museum when he becomes king, according to Express.

However, due to Queen Elizabeth’s emotional attachment to Buckingham Palace, she is “not too happy” about her son’s plans.

“It appears that the Queen is not too happy that eventually, Prince Charles wants to turn Buckingham Palace into a museum,” Garibaldi said, according to Express.

“Apparently that is Prince Charles’ big plan whenever he becomes king,” Mulshine answered. “The Queen is not happy about it because I’m guessing she feels emotionally attached to it.”

Buckingham Palace is the Queen’s official residence and administrative headquarters located in Westminster, London. It has been the official residence of British monarchs since 1837, according to the Royal Family’s official website.

The Queen is ‘puzzled’ and ‘frustrated’ with Charles

The claim that the Queen is “not so happy” with Charles’ plan for Buckingham Palace comes after Monsters & Critics reported that royal biographer Clive Irving said the Queen was “puzzled” and “constantly frustrated” with Charles because she has “never understood” him.

Irving claimed that the Queen has been more openly affectionate to Charles’ younger brother, Prince Andrew.

According to the royal expert, Charles has not measured “up to the Queen’s sense of duty.”

Charles’ plan to turn Buckingham Palace into a museum is ‘smart’ and ‘proactive’

Despite the claim that the Queen is not happy with Charles’ plan to turn Buckingham Palace into a museum, Mulshine and Garibaldi agreed it was likely a good idea “because there is a lot of royal real-estate and it is very expensive.”

Mulshine argued that although she understood why the Queen might feel unhappy about it, the Prince of Wales’ plan was “smart” and “proactive.”

“I think more and more as time goes on the general public is going to be saying why do the royals need these,” Mulshine said. “Why do you need two giant palaces in London? Why do you need another one in Windsor that is like 20 miles away?”

“This is a proactive plan from Prince Charles, I understand why it would make some people sad sentimentally but I think it is smart,” she added.

Garibaldi agreed that turning Buckingham Palace into a museum was a good idea because fans will be able to learn more about the Royals.

However, she noted that Charles did not have to turn the entire property into a museum and that it could continue to serve as a royal residence.

Prince Charles also wants to trim down the monarchy

The latest development follows news that Prince Charles is planning to make major cost-saving changes to the British monarchy.

According to royal expert Angel Levin, Charles wants to trim down the monarchy when he becomes king.

The planned shakeup will reportedly leave fewer senior working members of the Royal Family, including Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Royal watchers also speculated that Charles could “ditch” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when he implements the measures to cut the cost of the monarchy.