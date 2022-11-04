Quavo’s assistant also shot in incident that killed Migos rapper Takeoff

Rapper Quavo’s assistant was also shot in the incident that killed his nephew and fellow Migos groupmate Takeoff. Pic credit: @quavohuncho/Instagram

One-third of the rap group Migos, Takeoff, was killed in Houston on Monday morning. The 28-year-old rapper was shot during an argument at a private party held downtown at a bowling alley.

Houston police reported during a press conference that a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were also shot during the incident, but both sustained “non-life threatening” injuries. The two were rushed to the hospital by a private vehicle that morning.

The 23-year-old man who was shot has now been identified by law enforcement. Joshua “Wash” Washington was one of Takeoff’s group members and Quavo’s assistant. Wash has been close to Quavo for years and is seen and tagged on Instagram in a picture posted by the Migos rapper in July.

On Wash’s Instagram, which has no posts, he describes himself as Quavo’s assistant and part of operations management at Huncho Records.

Quavo was present during the shooting, and videos show him arguing with someone about basketball before walking away. Seconds later, multiple gunshots rang out.

Quavo and Takeoff recently released a duo album after groupmate Offset released a solo project in 2019. The two had taken on the moniker “Unc & Phew” since Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle.

Celebrities continue to post tributes for Takeoff

Since Takeoff’s death, several celebrities have posted tributes dedicated to the rapper. From Hip Hop to R&B, even WWE stars have honored the young rapper and his short time on this Earth.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In Da Club rapper 50 Cent posted a tribute that he did for Takeoff at his concert in Finland. He had pictures of the late rapper on the stage’s backdrop.

I paid tribute to Takeoff last night in Finland it was lit 🔥GLG🚦GreenLightGang 🌏tour let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/IDlXQoE8g3 — 50cent (@50cent) November 2, 2022

Beyonce honored Takeoff on her website, beyonce.com. The website shows a pic of Takeoff with his name, dates of life, and the words “Rest in Power.”

Beyoncé shares tribute honoring rapper Takeoff on her website 🕊 pic.twitter.com/uUpLHHOerT — Rap Alert ➐ (@rapalert1OO) November 3, 2022

Former WWE champion Ric Flair also made a tweet for the rapper, posting a picture of himself with the Migos rapper. He captioned the post, “Rest in peace,” and tagged Takeoff.

There’s a person of interest in the shooting

So far, there have been no arrests in the shooting, but TMZ says there is a person of interest. In a video, an armed man stands mere feet away from Takeoff and Quavo right before the shots went off.

In the video, the man is dressed in black, with a black satchel and a handgun in his right hip pocket. As the argument ensued, the man could be seen with his hand on the firearm.

The video shows the man raising his gun and seemingly taking a shot, but it is not known if he took the first shot or hit anyone. Law enforcement has not identified him yet.