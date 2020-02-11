Home > Celebrity

Qing Han death: Tributes pour in after artist Qinni passes away following cancer battle

11th February 2020 10:54 AM ET
Artist Qing Han
Beloved artist Qing Han is dead at 29 after cancer battle. Pic credit: @qinniart/Instagram

Canadian artist Qing Han has passed away after a battle with cancer. Qing Han, who is known to her fans as Qinni, died at the age of 29.

The news of her death was broken on February 10 by her friend and fellow artist Courtney “Seage” Howlett, who announced Qing Han’s death through a series of tweets expressing deep sadness.

Qinni’s death comes after she announced on Instagram in December 2019 that she’d been diagnosed with terminal stage IV fibrosis sarcoma cancer.

She struggled with serious medical issues most of her life, including a heart condition that required multiple surgeries before she was eventually diagnosed with cancer.

Seage was also forced to react to a hoax claim that emerged on Instagram about a video purporting to show the moment that Qinni passed away.

Tributes pour in

The news of Qinni’s death was followed by an overwhelming outpouring of love, sympathy, and support on social media.

Qing Han was an influential artist with a huge following on Instagram

Qing Han was a very influential personality with a huge fan base on multiple social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter. She started growing her fan base on DeviantArt after a friend introduced her to the platform in 2005. Her artwork quickly drew the attention of members of the online art community and this encouraged her to pursue her dream of becoming a professional artist.

She was awarded DeviantArt’s Deviousness Award in February 2017 in recognition of her efforts to help and mentor other aspiring artists on DeviantArt.

Qinni also managed an Instagram account where she posted images of her work. She had 2.2 million followers on the platform at the time of her death and more than 186,000 followers on Twitter.

Qing Han also maintained an account on Patreon where she had 2, 743 patrons who paid to view her artwork.

On her Patreon profile page, she explained that the contributions she received went mostly to saving up for her cancer treatment:

“I kinda got stage 4 Fibrosis Sarcoma cancer and it’s not the best xD;. Any support is super appreciated :D.”

She also worked for the animation studio, titmouse, according to Mashable.

Qinni was open about her health issues

Qing Han was always open about her health issues. On her Instagram profile page, she informed visitors that she was a “Professional doodler” and a “4x open heart surgery survivor.”

She underwent heart surgery multiple times due to a “genetic heart condition,” Mashable reports. She announced on Instagram in December last year that she had been diagnosed with terminal stage IV fibrosis sarcoma cancer.

So…I have stage 4 Fibrosis Sarcoma cancer…..Doctor says I have about a year, year and a half left, so.. …I'm not really sure what to say tbh. I've been cracking jokes on twitter but, well, tbh I'm pretty stressed haha… though, I'm already pretty nihilistic so I really just need to get over my mortality haha…easier said than done tho xD. Uhh….well, I guess I don't have to worry about recycling anymore, my emission's about to get cut real short lmao. Still gotta crack jokes or it's just sad man lol • that's all I have to say right now. I appreciate all the support on twitter and people becoming my patron is just so sweet, thank you guys so much. I apologize my condition might only get worse before it gets better though, I still have a lot of pain problems right now actually…i think that's the worst part of this though, is the pain. god. I'm so tired. • edit: I don't JUST have cancer, I ALSO have a severe heart condition and I'm on a LOT of heart medication which I need to live, so please refrain from making medical advice unless you're an oncologist, cardiologist, or both. Honestly. Please please.

Despite the diagnosis, she continued to remain in good spirits, creating and sharing her art online. She also continued to update her fans and social media followers about the progress of her medical treatment that included chemotherapy.

So when her social media account went silent suddenly, her followers feared something might have happened to her and began making inquiries. Their worst fears were confirmed when her friend Seage took to Twitter on February 10 to announce that Qinni had died.

John Thomas Didymus

