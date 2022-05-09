Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate baby girl coming home after 100 days in NICU

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had more to celebrate this Mother’s Day than just being first-time parents after the actress announced they had just brought their daughter home from the hospital. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

This weekend’s holiday gave Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas more reasons than one to celebrate other than the fact that it was the actress’ very first Mother’s Day.

The Baywatch film star, who portrayed Victoria Leeds in the Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and Alexandra Daddario-led movie, shared the exciting news with fans in January that she and Nick have welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. The pair posted an Instagram notice asking for privacy as they settled into parenthood.

With scarcely any more news or information coming out about the bundle of joy, save for a teasing post made by Priyanka that showed a glimpse of baby Malti Marie’s nursery, fans were left rallying around Nick and Priyanka after the actress revealed they had just brought Malti home after a lengthy stint in the NICU.

Priyanka and Nick just brought their baby home after 100 days in the NICU

In a post that put the tiny family unit on full display for the very first time, Nick and Priyanka can be seen cradling their infant. The baby’s face was covered by a heart sticker for the touching family photo, and Priyanka captioned the shot by announcing that this Mother’s Day was an extra special one for her.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” the actress penned.

She continued with an emotional thank-you to all the nurses and doctors who helped their baby to get stronger and enabled her to come home in time for Priyanka to celebrate Mother’s Day with her daughter in her arms.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you,” she said.

Priyanka gave a sweet shout-out to Nick

Priyanka concluded the heart-warming post with a tribute to Nick, in which she thanked him for helping her to become a mom while solidifying the couple’s spot on the most adorable list as she wrote that she couldn’t have gone through this journey without his support.

“Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama…I love you ❤️” she said while tagging Nick.

The couple met back in 2017 when they both made appearances at the Met Gala, and they began dating a few months later.

They were married over a year later and have remained one of Hollywood’s most adored duos.