Dwayne Johnson takes back support for Joe Rogan following racism allegations

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has rescinded his support for controversial podcaster Joe Rogan in light of the resurfaced clips in which he repeatedly used the N-word.

Earlier this week, Johnson offered his support to the JRE host after he addressed several musicians and podcasters boycotting Spotify due to his spread of “misinformation” about the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a lengthy video, Rogan addressed the situation, telling his Instagram followers:

“[My] podcast has been accused of spreading dangerous misinformation, specifically about two episodes,” he said, continuing: “I’m not trying to promote misinformation. I’m not trying to be controversial. I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than just talk to people and have interesting conversations.”

Johnson wrote in response to the video: “Great stuff here, brother. Perfectly articulated.” He added that he looks forward to “coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

Johnson’s support of Rogan divided his fans, leading to criticism on social media.

Dwayne Johnson rescinds his support for Rogan after racial controversy

Author Don Winslow, known for his crime and mystery novels, called out Johnson following his support for Rogan earlier this week.

The 68-year-old writer tweeted at The Rock, criticizing him for defending the JRE host and told the WWE star about Rogan’s use of racist language.

“Dear @TheRock. You’re a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power. Have you actually listened to this man’s many racist statements about Black people?”

The actor and former WWE star responded, calling it a “learning moment” after discovering Rogan’s repeated use of the N-word.

“Dear @donwinslow. Thank you so much for this. I hear you as well as everyone here 100%. I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend. DJ.”

Joe Rogan’s apology picked apart by critics

Journalist and cultural critic Toure slammed Rogan for his apology.

The 50-year-old took issue with the resurfaced clip in which Rogan compared the black neighborhood he visited to the movie, The Planet of the Apes.

On Twitter, the author wrote the following:

“Joe Rogan apologized for likening a predominantly Black neighborhood to the movie the Planet of the Apes, saying it was a ‘teachable moment’ for him. A teachable moment??? He needed to ‘learn’ that calling a Black neighborhood the Planet of the Apes was wrong??? What?”

Rogan has come under fire recently for the guests he invites on his podcast JRE as well as his statements about the COVID-19 vaccine.