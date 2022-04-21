Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter’s name finally revealed

Three months after announcing the arrival of their first child together, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have finally revealed the name of their daughter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have finally revealed the name of their baby girl, just about three months to the day since announcing her arrival.

The pair subtly told the world that they had welcomed their first child together via surrogate in January, much to the surprise of their fan base as the pair had managed to keep the news quiet until then.

In a sweet Instagram post, Priyanka reported that she and Nick had officially become parents, penning “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Priyanka later shared a photo dump to her social media account, in which was hidden some parenting snaps that included a pic of cute stuffed animals sitting on a dresser.

Nick and Priyanka have finally revealed their baby daughter’s name

Now, so many months later, Nick and Priyanka have introduced their baby with a super cute moniker.

According to TMZ, the little bundle of joy’s name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, though the publication hasn’t been told yet as to the meaning behind the unique title.

In Sanskrit, Malti means fragrant flower or moonlight, which could be an important connection to Priyanka’s Indian roots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Priyanka and Rosie O’Donnell recently had an internet spat

Priyanka recently slammed Rosie O’Donnell for admitting in a candid TikTok video that she had not known the actress’ name and wrongly assumed she was the daughter of Indian-American author Deepak Chopra.

According to Rosie, the mistake was made one night when she bumped into Priyanka and Nick at a restaurant and told the Indian beauty that she knew her dad, to which Priyanka appeared confused before telling Rosie that Deepak was not her father.

Rosie seemed super embarrassed about the mistake, sharing her apology to the actress in the video while also still managing to insult Priyanka by not addressing her personally by her name.

Priyanka eventually released her own rebuttal to the whole situation, penning her reply in an Instagram story, as reported by Monsters & Critics.

In the story, Priyanka wrote “I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”

The actress concluded with a snappy post-script note, adding “As I’ve said before, not all Chopra’s are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith.”