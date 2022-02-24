Priyanka Chopra hits back at Rosie O’Donnell’s apology after Rosie didn’t even know her name

Priyanka Chopra has responded to Rosie O’Donnell’s videos regarding their encounter. Pic credit: @priyankachopra/Instagram and @rosie/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra has taken the reins in her public response to Rosie O’Donnell’s recent videos about her.

The now ping-ponged situation started when Rosie posted a TikTok on Monday regarding an “awkward” interaction with actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

In the first video, Rosie referred to Priyanka as “someone Chopra,” implying that she didn’t know who the famous actress actually was. Rosie also went on to say that she assumed Priyanka was the daughter of the famous Indian-American author, Deepak Chopra, because of their last names. A day later, Rosie posted an apology video to TikTok after receiving backlash over her insensitive recognition towards the actress.

Priyanka Chopra has finally posted her response to Rosie’s videos

Priyanka took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to finally give her input on the comedian’s initial video. She posted a block of text to address the situation and ask for respect, especially when it comes to learning someone’s name before you publicly speak about them.

“Hi everyone, some thoughts,” the actress started the statement with. “I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”

Pic credit: @priyankachopra/Instagram

“We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology,” she continued. “If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing.”

Priyanka also added in an extra “P.S.” in regards to the common last name, “As I’ve said before, not all Chopra’s are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith.”

Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas, who she married in December 2018, took to his Instagram story in support of his wife. The popular singer reposted Priyanka’s response with the added text, “We’ll said my love 🙏”

A lookback at Rosie’s TikToks regarding the encounter

In Rosie’s first video, she talked about how she embarrassed her son, his girlfriend, and friend Fran Drescher at the restaurant Nobu in Malibu, California. She explained that Nick Jonas and his wife, who she referred to as “someone Chopra,” were sitting next to them at the well-known Japanese establishment.

Rosie went on to say that she assumed Nick’s wife was author Deepak Chopra‘s daughter. Rosie said to the couple at the restaurant, “Hi Nick Jonas you were great in Kingdom, and hi I know your dad (to Priyanka).”

Priyanka denied the relation with, “No, and Chopra is a common name.”

She finished the initial TikTok video by saying, “Nick Jonas I apologize and to the ‘Chopra wife’ I apologize too.” Followers immediately fled to the comment section to call Rosie out on her insensitive manner, to which Rosie took accountability for and “liked” several of the comments herself.

@ohnoitsaboomer landed the most-liked comment by saying how easy it would’ve been to look up Priyanka’s name. “‘Someone Chopra’ and ‘the Chopra wife’ sound worse to me than the mistake. I mean, the device for making TikToks also has google.”

Pic credit: @rosie/TikTok

“Maybe learn her name if you’re going to apologize,” another user wrote.

Pic credit: @rosie/TikTok

After the backlash on her initial video regarding the encounter, Rosie took to the platform to upload a follow-up apology. In the video, she addressed that she read the comments on her video and clarified that she now knows her name.

“Priyanka is her name – I shoulda googled b4 I tiktok ed,” Rosie captioned the video with.

Will there be another response from either of the two celebrities? At least one thing’s for sure, if Rosie O’Donnell feels the need to speak to her followers about someone again, she has assured her fans that she will do a little research beforehand.