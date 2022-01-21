Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have welcomed their first baby together via surrogate

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took the world by surprise with news of their first baby together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Baby makes three for the Jonas/Chopra family!

Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra have welcomed their first child together via surrogate, surprising the internet with the news today.

Stars react to Nick and Priyanka baby news

Priyanka took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news, writing, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

Followers and stars alike quickly took to the comment section of the actress’ page to voice their support for the couple.

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant wrote, “Congratulations!!!” while Nick’s brother Joe shared a simple heart emoji about the report.

Nick and Priyanka were recently under speculation that they were divorcing

The actress, 39, and her husband, The Jonas Brothers band member Nick, 29, were recently under heavy divorce speculation after Priyanka took Jonas off of her profile name.

Despite chatter that the pair were splitting, they remained a united front and Priyanka later clarified her actions, explaining to Vanity Fair that “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Priyanka added that, “It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

Pic credit: Instagram@priyankachopra

With fans’ fears put to rest, the question that remained was whether or not the two would be adding to their family unit anytime soon.

The pair were married in lavish ceremonies in 2018, which began with the traditional Indian celebration called Puja in Priyanka’s native country of India.

After departing India, the duo then spent time preparing for their second wedding celebration and were officially husband and wife by the end of 2018.

Priyanka has been vocal about wanting children with her husband, telling People Magazine in the earlier months of dating Nick in 2018 “I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person. But (in) 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

With their new addition’s arrival, fans will surely be eager to hear more news about the baby’s name and details about their birth as this month continues.