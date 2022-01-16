Zac Efron goes topless, showing off muscular physique in new year photo

Zac Efron proves he’s still got it in a brand new thirst trap photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Zac Efron offers his fans his first shirtless photo of 2022, flexing his muscular physique.

In 2017, the former High School Musical star got shredded for Baywatch and continued to maintain his heavily muscled body ever since.

The actor and singer recently dove into a passion project, Down to Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix, in which he travels around the world to countries such as Peru, France, Iceland, and Sardinia.

Zac Efron turned 34 last year and gave his 51 million Instagram followers a shirtless photo to feast their eyes on.

In the caption, he revealed that he was filming a movie in Thailand at the time.

“It’s my bday again? I’m gettin old now- thanks for the bday wishes everyone I love you. I am so lucky to be able to be on this amazingly fun ride with you all.”

The Hollywood star continued:

“This one feels very special as I get to spend it in Thailand, alongside the most talented and kind cast and crew, making a movie that I think will be awesome… couldn’t be a happier moment in my life. Love you all so much🙏😎💖”

Zac Efron stuns in new 2022 shirtless photo

The actor welcomed 2022 with a shirtless photo to celebrate the New Year.

“2022 LFG 🚀” he wrote in the caption.

The Down to Earth co-host Darin Olien commented on the photo, revealing Season 2 of the Netflix series is in the works.

“Happy New Year, Z! An epic season 2 filming and mission to share with the world! YAY!” he wrote.

The upcoming series will reportedly be filmed solely in Australia and is scheduled to drop on Netflix later this year.

Amid the thirsty comments, the actor’s brother, Dylan, also helped him celebrate the New Year in the comment section.

“Grateful for a lot this year, love ya brotha 🤟🏼🤟🏼” he wrote.

How Zac Efron maintains his abs

The 34-year-old actor has opened up about the carb-free diet he used to get his lean physique for Baywatch.

According to Men’s Health, the actor admitted he almost went crazy due to the strict diet.

“I went, like, years without eating carbs,” he said in 2020, continuing:

“When I shot Baywatch, I didn’t have a carb for, like, six months. I almost lost my mind.”

The publication notes that the actor now has a more moderate diet but maintains his workout regimen.

In addition, he has a popular YouTube channel with over 1.4 million subscribers and almost 60 million views. Although he has not updated it in over two years, several videos take viewers through his workout routine.