Alexandra Daddario battles heatwave in plunging dress

Alexandra Daddario smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Alexandra Daddario is congratulating herself for having gotten through a bit of a heatwave. The actress, 36, is known for showcasing her signature sense of humor on Instagram, doing just this in her latest share, one also showing her in a gorgeous sundress.

Daddario posted for her 22 million+ followers on Monday, sharing candid shots of herself at a jazz festival and letting fans know that wherever she goes, the heat does too.

Alexandra Daddario goes gorgeous in floral sundress

The White Lotus star opened her post with a shot of herself with two male pals. All three were seated in a row and backed by blue drapes.

Baywatch bombshell Alexandra stunned without a scrap of makeup, flaunting her trim figure in a summer-ready sundress in off-white and floral prints.

Going sleeveless with frill details at the shoulders and around the midi-length hem, Alexandra showed a little cleavage in the plunging number. She also went very casual as she wore a black baseball cap worn backward. With mogul Kylie Jenner rocking one at the recent Met Gala, it looks like the headwear trend is solidly in.

The next slide showed what Alexandra was watching, with fans seeing a crowd enjoying a live pianist.

Taking to her caption, the blue-eyed beauty told fans: “A very special jazz fest and I only complained about the heat 12 times!!!”

Daddario, spending much of winter 2021 and 2022 sharing snowy East Coast snaps on her Instagram, has been switching between freezing temperatures and Hawaii’s heat, this is as she shoots Season 2 of the hit HBO series The White Lotus. She also spent time on the islands during the early parts of the pandemic, after which a Byrdie reveal saw her state. It was all quite surreal.

Alexandra Daddario details ‘surreal’ Hawaii filming

“It was just us, and it was very surreal. We shot at the Four Seasons in Maui, so we were the first group of people to be in the hotel since March, and it was a ghost town. It’s a huge hotel, and when I first arrived, there was no one there. It was very odd. And then people started to come as the world started to sort of open,” she stated.

Name-dropping her costars, the Alo Yoga influencer added: “I was in quarantine with Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, and all of these beautiful actors. We were all in it together, and I got to sit at the beach watching the sunset every night with all these wonderful people. So I had a very strange pandemic because there were very funny people around me.”