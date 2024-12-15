Prince William’s unexpected team up for Earthshot has Royal fans talking

Prince William and Kate Middleton are a fantastic matchup in the Royal Family; they have each other’s backs and work well together.

A new face has joined the team with Prince William and The Earthshot Prize, and fans are sharing how great it is.

Still, under doctor’s orders, Kate Middleton has been judiciously picking her engagements while she navigates her health and how she feels on any given day.

Kate has been slowly branching out with her public royal duties this Christmas season and was present for her annual Christmas concert.

The Earthshot Prize, launched in 2020, is a project near and dear to Prince William, and a major star has teamed up with him to help promote the worthy cause.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had everyone on the edge of their seats after they posted an intriguing X (formerly Twitter) showcasing a dart board promising something exciting was coming.

Prince William teamed up with Hannah Waddingham

Prince William has been the face of the monarchy in the United Kingdom more often, filling in for his father, King Charles, and fulfilling many royal obligations.

Prince William and Hannah Waddinham recently met to discuss the environment, saving the planet, and the Earthshot Prize. Hannah has been on many shows, from Ted Lasso to The Game of Thrones, and is now helping Prince William with Earthshot.

The prince met up with Hannah to throw some darts and swig some beer while they promoted a new documentary about Earthshot that is premiering on BBC One.

The whole clip is on The Earthshot Prize’s YouTube channel and is engaging and hilarious. The duo makes talking about the environment and how to save the planet as easy as playing darts while hanging out with friends.

While Hannah and Prince William try to play darts and drink beer, they engage in a meaningful discussion about Earthshot’s goal. Prince William shared that the focus of Earthshot is to highlight, scale, and showcase “all the amazing solutions that are out there.”

Royal family fans loved the matchup between Prince William and Hannah

A fan picked up on the apparent chemistry between Prince William and Hannah, “Why isn’t anyone talking about the ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS chemistry between PoW & Hannah?”

Another fan said Hannah is “vivacious” in the clip because she can be “formal but not stuffy.” Hannah can get past the fact that she is speaking to a future King and talk to him like he is a normal human like the rest of us.

One last fan said, “Hannah is the perfect foil for Prince William.” The fan said Hannah was “poised” and “polished” with the “right amount of deference.”

If Kate Middleton is unavailable for something like this Earthshot promo, Hannah is the perfect star to fill in for her.