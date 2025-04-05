Prince William’s surprising step towards independence revealed

Prince William will be king someday and is taking steps to protect his rights that do not entirely align with his dad, King Charles.

The last year or so has been challenging for Prince William as he stepped up to help out his cancer-stricken father and also became a caregiver to his ailing wife, Kate Middleton.

Prince William has covered countless activities for his father and Kate while they each recover from cancer and the subsequent treatments that entail.

Prince William seems to be making surprising moves to distance himself from his father, King Charles.

Prince William and Kate often follow their paths as they raise their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Prince William’s latest move is just one more difference from the royal protocols he and Kate like to change, such as whether to use a nanny, school choices and private family trips rather than significant state visits to places like Australia.

Prince William hires Princess Diana’s divorce lawyers

Previously, Prince William used his father’s lawyers, Harbottle & Lewis and Gerrard Tyrrell. Now he is opting for the lawyer who represented his mom, Princess Diana, in her divorce from King Charles, Mishcon de Reya.

The Daily Mail reports, “William wanted to strike out on his own. He did not want to continue using his father’s lawyers. It’s as simple as that. He wants to be his own man.”

The source added, “William wants to do things differently from his father and wants to be seen to do them differently.”

Princess Diana famously divorced the then-Prince Charles in 1996, just one year before she died in a car crash in Paris.

Prince William could be making this move to protect his interests if any legal moves require him to distance himself from his father, King Charles.

Prince William previously spoke to the BBC about his plans to do things differently when he is king, “I can only describe what I’m trying to do, and that’s I’m trying to do it differently, and I’m trying to do it for my generation.”

Perhaps this move is just the beginning of this incredible change he wants to see in the monarchy.

The Earthshot Prize is moving to Rio

Prince William excitedly announced that the Earthshot Prize will be in Brazil this year.

Each November, the Earthshot Prize is awarded in a glamorous location. Last year, the area was Cape Town, South Africa, and this year, the team is traveling to Rio.

The ceremony is always an exciting time showcasing the award winners, and the upside is that it always helps the planet.