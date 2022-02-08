Prince William states that he is ‘happy’ with Camilla Parker Bowles announcement

Prince William speaks with service users during a visit to the Garden House. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Prince William approves of Camilla Parker Bowles.

Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth II made a bombshell announcement, in which she stated that she would like Camilla Parker Bowles to be named Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends to the throne.

She released the following statement: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

According to a royal source, Prince William is “happy” with the announcement. The royal source also added that Prince William was aware of the decision before the announcement.

Prince Harry’s silence

Prince William’s brother, Prince Harry, has yet to publicly comment on the Queen’s decision.

He was also silent when it came to publicly congratulating his grandmother on her 70th anniversary of ascending to the throne.

According to royal expert, Katie Nichols, Prince Harry wants to lay low to avoid upsetting the Queen.

This comes after Harry announced legal action against the government if they do not cover his security.

Camilla faces backlash after announcement that she will be made Queen Consort

Not everyone approves of Camilla.

The Duchess of Cornwall faced significant backlash on social media following the announcement that she will be future Queen Consort.

Many brought up her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles and her affair with Prince Charles while he was married to Princess Diana.

Many also expressed their belief that Princess Diana was the only one fit to be Queen Consort.

Camilla and Charles’ relationship

Charles and Camilla have had an unconventional relationship.

They began to date before Charles met Diana, in the early 1970s.

However, Prince Charles went away to serve in the Royal Navy and Camilla became engaged to Andrew.

It was revealed in Prince Charles’ authorized biography that he and Camilla began their affair in 1986.

After Charles and Diana split in 1992, an intimate telephone call between Charles and Camilla was leaked, confirming their affair to the public.

Following Diana’s death in 1997, Charles and Camilla went public with their relationship. They married in 2005 and Camilla has been carrying out royal duties, such as charity work, ever since.