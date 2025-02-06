Prince William opens up about his loves while traveling without Kate Middleton

Prince William recently went on a royal trip without Kate Middleton and shared some personal information while working with the Yellow Wellies UK charity.

Everyone knows that farmers have it rough, whether in the United States or the United Kingdom, and professionals are speaking out about the need for mental health help.

Prince William met with the Farm Safety Foundation, also known as the Yellow Wellies, a fun name for yellow rain boots or wellies in the United Kingdom.

Prince William went on this trip alone, while Kate Middleton, his wife, stayed home to rest since she is not back to work full-time while recovering from her cancer.

Kate has slowly started back with her official duties since announcing that her cancer is in remission and she wants to prioritize her family life.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Prince William has stepped up with these types of royal engagements while King Charles plans the monarchy’s future.

Prince William shared some things he loves during a round table

Prince William met up with the Yellow Wellies, a foundation that endeavors to combat loneliness and isolation for rural farmers.

Prince William told the young farmers in attendance that he wanted to hear their stories about how they handled the isolation and how to help their mental health.

In a roundtable discussion with young farmers from the Scottish Association of Young Farmer Clubs, Prince William shared some things he loves that help him when lonely.

In the solo outing, Prince William shared, “I love the countryside, and I love farming.”

Today's discussion on combatting loneliness and rural isolation is vitally important, and this group of young farmers are already making a valuable difference. pic.twitter.com/3eRoy6mwOL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 6, 2025

By leading these types of discussions, Prince William is helping to destigmatize the issues of mental health and depression and making it known that it is ok to reach out for help with it.

Prince William’s fans speak out about the importance of this work

In an Instagram post by Prince William, he shared his trip to the East Scryne Farm in the United Kingdom.

Royal family fans started sharing how they felt about Prince William’s vital work, highlighting the farmers’ mental health issues.

One fan said, “Such a hopeful and loving outreach! Thank you for all your good works!”

Another fan shared that when they have a bad day,, they need to see Prince William’s “smile” to feel better instantly,. “It’s the best medicine for the Blues!”

Another fan said, “It is very important that people in rural areas have access to resources for their mental health.”

Prince William will undoubtedly continue with his good works for the people in the United Kingdom.