Prince William is looking ‘hot’ and ‘handsome’ as he poses for the NFL in London

Prince William may be an older married man, but he still gets many comments about his looks.

This summer, he has let things go and grown a beard, even though his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, was not a fan of them.

Prince William’s beard may be a sign that he can relax a little bit after a harrowing year of cancer diagnoses from his dad, King Charles, and his wife, Kate Middleton.

King Charles and Kate are fighting their own battles for their health but are reportedly doing well, which may be why Prince William feels that he can relax a bit and keep his beard.

King Charles is going to Australia later this month, and Kate is back to work occasionally as her health allows, and now Prince William was able to play catch with teens at a flag football match.

Prince William was spotted in London for a National Football League (NFL) charity event. Fans shared how “hot” and “handsome” the middle-aged dad of three looks while holding a football.

Fans flocked to Instagram to share how ‘hot’ Prince William looks with his beard

The NFL has a London-based charity named the NFL Foundation UK that aims to serve the underprivileged in the UK by tackling the inequality they face. The group offers grants, training, and equipment to UK-based groups that help these youths.

Prince William attended an event with them in London and was pictured with his now-customary beard and a football. Fans are commenting on how great he looks.

One fan said, “Excuse me, but William looks HOT with a beard.” Another fan said, “All that money he has wouldn’t hurt either.” One other fan said, “called it in my mind first.”

One fan said, “Great to see William smiling again.” Another fan spoke to how genuine Prince William was “spending time with those that truly matter.”

Another fan said that the Prince of Wales “looks very handsome.” Another fan also shared the sentiment that he looked handsome at the event.

Then, one fan shared how happy they were to know that the royal family loves and supports the NFL, and one last fan said, “The Prince was in his element.”

Kate posted a touching tribute for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Baby Loss Awareness Week is in its 22nd year, and Kate posted a caring statement on Instagram, sharing a photo of a lit candle.

It is customary for mourners and their supporters to light a candle in remembrance of their lost babies, and Kate joined in to offer solace to those impacted.

Kate said, “Sending love, strength, and hope to anyone affected,” as she signed note C for Catherine.