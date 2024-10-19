Prince William and Kate Middleton’s surprising sleeping arrangements revealed

During a visit to Cornwall, Prince William spoke with some supporters and revealed an interesting detail about his and Kate Middleton’s sleeping arrangements.

Prince William has been the Duke of Cornwall since his dad, King Charles, ascended the throne in 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The prince visited a college, Duchy College Stoke Climsland, in Cornwall, and while there, he let on about a special sleeping arrangement he had made with his wife, Kate Middleton.

In some cases, royal family members have separate sleeping quarters, as Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, did throughout their lives.

Woman and Home report that Queen Elizabeth and her husband’s separate bed chambers stem from an old upper-class tradition, and Prince William shed some light on his and Kate’s sleeping arrangements.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During Prince William’s visit to Cornwall, a fan met with him alongside her dog, and he shared a surprising tidbit about him, Kate, and their dog.

Prince William shared that he and Kate sleep with their best buddy, Orla

While Prince William was at the college in Cornwall, he spoke to Louise Harland, according to Hello! Magazine, and she shared some things he said to her, including that “his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate.”

She went on to say that Prince William was “absolutely in love with my little dog. He asked what breed he was, and he’s never met one of those breeds – he’s a Cockerjack – so he’s a little bit of a unique combination.”

Kate’s brother, James Middleton, gave them their dog, Orla, after their dog, Lupo, died in 2020. Orla is a little black cocker spaniel that has the distinction of sleeping in the royal bed of Kate and Prince William.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Kate has brought surprising modernity to the royal family, even before she was married, with suggestions and rules about how she wanted to raise her family and spend her time.

These types of sleeping arrangements, such as sleeping with Prince William in the same bed and allowing a dog to sleep with them, may be the product of Kate’s nonroyal upbringing.

With Kate undergoing her preventative cancer treatments, having a dog to snuggle in with during the hard times may have been a great comfort and helped her get through them.

Prince William also shared Kate’s favorite dessert

Prince William had quite a time in Cornwall, spilling the beans about his and Kate’s lives.

While at the college, Prince William also shared that Kate has a sweet tooth and spoke about her favorite dessert.

Hello! Magazine reported that Chef Darren Watson presented Prince William with a cake, which prompted the chef to share that Kate’s favorite dessert was sticky toffee pudding.

The outlet quotes Prince William as agreeing and saying, “Very good,” and continued, “Thank you very much, that’s very sweet of you, any sweet thing I will take, I’m a sucker for anything chocolate and anything sweet.”

It seems as if Prince William had a great time away visiting the students and faculty at the college.