Prince William and Kate Middleton skip major event for a romantic getaway

Prince William and Kate Middleton do not get much time away during their lives as working members of the royal family.

During this last year, it was harder for them to spend time on vacation as Kate Middleton fought for her life, taking preventative cancer treatments.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Prince William and Kate spent time skiing as she revealed her cancer’s remission, allowing them all to breathe a sigh of relief.

Prince William and Kate usually attend essential events in the United Kingdom, but this time, they declined the invitation to go because of a vacation in the Caribbean.

Prince William and Kate recently missed an important event, the 78th British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the BAFTAs, and instead went on vacation.

This move is surprising since Prince William, the president of the British Academy of Film & Television Arts since 2010, filmed a promo for the BAFTAs.

Prince William and Kate take the family on a beach vacation

Prince William and Kate flew down to the Caribbean island of Mustique, perhaps to celebrate Valentine’s Day, unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were apart on the holiday.

Prince William and Kate spent the weekend in the Caribbean, having a luxury vacation with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

According to reports by the Daily Mail, Prince William and his family, including Kate’s mother, are vacationing on the exclusive island while missing the BAFTAs for the first time since 2017.

Prince William sent a video message to everyone at the BAFTAs instead of appearing in person at the star-studded event as he did for years previously.

Prince William said, “Good evening, everyone. As President of BAFTA, I’m delighted to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the Rising Star Award, which is presented in honor of Mary Selway.”

Prince William took the time to send a prepared message to the award show while he was on vacation with his family, which clearly shows that he cares about the event.

Kate shares some artwork while on vacation

Kate shared some artwork she and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, drew while on vacation.

Kate wanted to promote the Early Childhood Shaping Us Framework on the Instagram account she and Prince William share.

The artists are confirmed in the post to be Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and The Princess of Wales. Although each picture is not labeled, it is easy to guess who drew each.