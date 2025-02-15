Prince Harry’s unexpected Valentine’s Day plans and why Meghan Markle’s reaction says it all

Valentine’s Day is essential for couples, even couples within the royal family, maybe more so since the world watches them every day.

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Valentine’s Day shows a great deal about their love for each other.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Prince William shared a lovely photo of himself and Kate Middleton for the holiday.

The photo showcased their love as Prince William kissed the smiling Kate, cementing their vow to be together forever as husband and wife.

King Charles and Queen Camilla did not share any sentiments of love on their social media pages, but the couple have long enjoyed an endearing love for each other.

Prince Harry and Meghan spent the day far apart, which was unexpected for fans of the royal couple since they spent time together at the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry wasn’t with Meghan on Valentine’s Day, but she’s okay with it

Prince Harry and Meghan started the Invictus Games together, doing essential jobs before taking time off to play together on the mountain.

But Meghan went home before the end of the Invictus Games to spend time with their children while Prince Harry carried on without her.

Prince Harry posted a statement on the Sussex.com website about his Valentine’s Day visit with the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, describing it as “special” and “moving.”

Meghan shared details about her and Prince Harry’s separate Valentine’s Day on her Instagram, and her reaction seems to suggest that she is okay with it since he is doing a good deed.

Last year, the couple spent the day together in Canada while promoting this year’s Invictus Games, but this year seems vastly different for the couple.

Meghan shared on her Instagram post that she was back home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet “taking care of our babies” while missing her Valentine, Prince Harry.

She revealed that Prince Harry stayed behind at the Invictus Games to finish things up while she returned to her children in California.

She ended her Instagram caption by saying, “My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you.”

Meghan seems perfectly fine celebrating Valentine’s Day on a different day.

Meghan still celebrated with her children

Meghan shared a photo on her Instagram Story on Valentine’s Day. While she spent the day without her husband, Prince Harry, she still celebrated with her children.

Meghan Markle cutting some strawberries on Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: @meghan/Instagram

Meghan lovingly cut some strawberries into heart shapes for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to share for Valentine’s Day.