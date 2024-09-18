Prince Harry’s UK return date announced

Prince Harry has been coming back to the United Kingdom more often since his dad, King Charles, has been battling cancer.

Prince Harry recently celebrated a milestone birthday and received millions of dollars from a trust fund established in his 40th year.

These funds could help pay for his security while in the United Kingdom since he has maintained that security concerns are keeping him, Meghan Markle, and their children away.

Prince Harry seems to be open to returning home. He has gone several times since his whirlwind trip to see King Charles and will be home again in about a day.

Prince Harry also recently returned to London for an Invictus Games anniversary and to attend a memorial service.

The prince will be returning home again before the end of September, it is just been announced.

Prince Harry’s return to the UK comes before month’s end

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known for their charitable works and always helping others when possible.

The royal couple made news the previous month because they brought gifts to Colombia to help impoverished schools improve things for the children.

Wellchild is another cause that Prince Harry loves and continues to help despite cutting back from his royal duties. Wellchild is a national United Kingdom charity for seriously ill children. Prince Harry has worked tirelessly for the charity for sixteen years.

Prince Harry will be returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards. Pic credit: @wellchild/Instagram

People.com reports that Harry is honored to help celebrate “the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs.”

“These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognize such extraordinary individuals,” Prince Harry finished.

Prince Harry will visit the United Kingdom on September 30, 2024, and will present the Award for Inspirational Child. As of this writing, it is not known if Meghan Markle will be joining Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle helped to celebrate Tyler Perry’s birthday

Prince Harry is not the only one celebrating a milestone birthday; Tyler Perry just celebrated his 55th birthday.

Tyler shared a video on his Instagram commemorating the event.

PageSix has reported that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Oprah Winfrey attended Tyler’s birthday party in California.

