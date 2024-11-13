Prince Harry’s impact earns him a spot in an elite list of influential leaders

Prince Harry’s name is among a prestigious group of leaders who helped drive climate change action, which is a milestone for him.

Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s and Prince William’s mother, instilled in her children a sense of responsibility towards others, which has paid off with awards and accolades for the royal brothers.

Prince Harry and Prince William work on a charity named for their late mother, The Diana Award, to help young people reach their potential. With the Diana Award, people can help young people or nominate someone for their humanitarian work.

Prince Harry takes things further by working with WellChild, a charity that honors children facing serious illnesses and disabilities, and recently traveled to London for the ceremony.

Prince Harry has also founded the Invictus Games, a foundation that helps wounded warriors worldwide heal mentally and physically. He and his wife, Meghan Markle, travel the world for events to help promote the Invictus Games.

Another of Prince Harry’s endeavors has paid off, as Time Magazine recognizes him for his work on helping the climate with Travalyst, another of the charities he has founded.

Prince Harry named in latest Time100 Climate list

Prince Harry founded Travalyst, a nonprofit organization that compiles travel data for travelers interested in sustainability and saving the planet.

Travalyst partners with different travel websites, such as Booking.com, Expedia, Google, Mastercard, and Visa, and tries to help change how people travel in a way that is good for the planet.

Time Magazine founded the TIME100 Climate List last year and featured climate leaders such as Bill Gates, Billie Eilish, and Stella McCartney for their work to help the environment.

Prince Harry made the TIME100 Climate List 2024 this year, among other so-called “Titans,” Bill Gates and Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, according to People.

Ajay Banga, the President of the World Bank, is featured on the cover of the current edition of Time Magazine, listing the TIME100 Climate List winners.

TIME100 Climate: The most influential leaders driving business to real climate action https://t.co/nFotmIUwIG pic.twitter.com/cvzcPwMOvX — TIME (@TIME) November 12, 2024

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games honored veterans

Remembrance Day in the United Kingdom and Veteran’s Day in the United States was earlier in the week, with people in both countries remembering the sacrifices that members of the military made.

Prince Harry’s charity, the Invictus Games, shared a post saying, “Today we not only remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice but also the entire service community, who have given so much.”

This touching post was shared on the We Are Invictus Games Instagram account. It is a timely reminder for anyone in the service community to contact the Invictus Games if they need help.