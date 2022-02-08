Prince Harry’s biographer opens up about how the duke has changed, ‘Now he’s bitter’

Prince Harry at the Endeavour Fund Awards 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry’s biographer has opened up about how the duke has seemingly changed over the years.

Angela Levin, author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, spoke out about how Harry was when she spent time with him and how he is now.

“I spent over a year with Prince Harry: he was charismatic, he was intuitive like his mother, brilliant with people who had been amazed physically or mentally, very funny. There was the occasional dark cloud that came over him, you could see that he had difficulties in his life but he was terrific, I really enjoyed every minute I spent with him,” Levin said.

She claimed, “Now he is bitter, he is angry, he feels hard done by, which is astonishing for somebody who is living in a million-pound house with 16-toilet.”

She continued, “He wants revenge on the Royal Family for how they have treated him and his mother.”

Levin also mentioned how Prince Harry could attack his family “left, right and centre” in his upcoming memoirs due out later this year.

Harry’s silence during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Harry was notably silent during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over the past weekend.

He and his wife, Meghan Markle, failed to publicly congratulate the Queen on her 70th anniversary since ascending to the throne.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It was said by Royal expert Katie Nichols that Prince Harry wants to lay low to avoid further upsetting the Queen.

The statement came as Harry threatened legal action against the government if they did not cover his security. Harry believes the UK is unsafe for him and his family without protection.

Harry and Meghan’s step back from royal duties

Meghan and Harry lost their public security when they stepped back from royal duties in January 2020.

At the time, they said in a statement, “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Since then, Harry has been working as Chief Impact Officer for BetterUp, a personal coach app company.

On the other hand, Meghan has authored a children’s book titled The Bench.

The pair have also made deals with streaming services Netflix and Spotify.

The couple is also keeping busy at home, as they are parents to two children, Archie and Lilibet.