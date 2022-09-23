Prince Harry wanted to bring in a mediator to solve family rift, claims new book

Prince Harry wanted to bring in a mediator to heal the family rift. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

According to a new book, Prince Harry wanted to hire a mediator to step in and try to soothe some of the problems between himself, his wife Meghan Markle, and the royal family.

In the book, The New Royals, which will be published very soon, author Katie Nicholl writes about the ever-widening division between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family, especially his father, King Charles III, and his brother, the Prince of Wales.

An anonymous family friend was used as a source for the book and claimed that Prince Harry met with his father in the spring of this year to “clear the air.” However, it was awkward and only led to their relationship becoming more strained.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex later met for a “more cordial tea with the Queen,” their meeting with the then Prince Charles was not as warm and fuzzy.

In her book, Nicholl wrote that the pair were late for their meeting with Charles and Camilla, leaving him only 15 minutes before he needed to stand in for the Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle.

The unnamed source told Nicholl, “Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions.”

They added, “[Harry] actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea.”

On top of that, the family friend said Camilla was not having it. She thought it was a “ridiculous idea,” and the family would sort it out themselves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Prince Charles and Prince Harry have had strained relations. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Prince William and Kate felt ‘relief’ when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the U.S.

Such was the stress over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the royal family to go live in the United States, Prince William summoned aides to his and Kate’s home, Anmer Hall. It was even dubbed the “Anmer Summit,” and took place to decide what would happen in the future.

Prince Harry and Prince William turned away from each other during the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

However, despite the upset at the Sussexes leaving and the long shadow they’ve cast, a source told Nicholl that William and Kate felt some relief now that “the drama was gone.”

Queen Elizabeth II was ‘hurt’ and ‘exhausted’ by Meghan and Harry

In a sad turn of events, Queen Elizabeth II passed away while Meghan and Harry were in the U.K. where Harry gave the keynote speech at the One Young World Summit. They were supposed to attend the WellChild Awards, of which Prince Harry is still a patron. However, it was canceled after news of the Queen’s death was announced.

In her book, author Katie Nicholl wrote that a source close to the Queen said she was “very hurt” and “exhausted” by everything that had happened with Meghan and Harry. She said, “I don’t know, I don’t care, and I don’t want to think about it anymore.”