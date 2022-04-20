Prince Harry opens up about late mom Princess Diana, says ‘She’s watching over us’

Prince Harry talked about his late mother, Princess Diana, and how he believes she guides him through parenthood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark-Media

Prince Harry was very young when his mother, Princess Diana, tragically passed away in a car accident, but her presence still impacts him today and guides him throughout his new life.

Harry doesn’t seem to talk about his late mother very often, at least not to the public eye, but even 25 years after her death, she still holds a very important place in his life.

Harry recently opened up about his mom and talked about how he has introduced her to his children. He also discussed the help he believes he gets from her despite her passing.

Prince Harry feels Princess Diana’s presence

Harry told TODAY that he has told his son Archie about Diana and has some photos of her up in their house. Although he hasn’t gone into detail about everything that happened with his mother, he’s making sure his children know who their grandma is.

He confessed that his mother’s presence is “constant” and over the last couple of years, he’s felt her presence “more so than ever before.”

His mother’s presence seems to be highly important to him as he navigates his own married life and parenthood. Although she isn’t physically around to be there for Harry, he seems to find comfort in knowing he can feel her.

He added that he doesn’t think he’s the only one that Diana has guided throughout the early stages of parenthood and that he’s sure his brother felt Diana’s guidance as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Prince Harry believes Diana’s presence guided Prince William

In a touching statement, Harry revealed that he believed Diana first helped William when he married Kate Middleton, and they had their own children.

Harry said, “It’s almost as though she’s done her bit with my brother and now she’s very much back to helping me. Got him set up, now she’s helping me set up. That’s what it feels like, you know? He’s his kids. I’ve got my kids. You know, circumstances are obviously different. But I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now.”

It was recently revealed that Harry tried to mend any broken or hurt relationships with his family. But his relationship with William is rather tense, and outside help may be necessary. Reportedly, Harry wants a mediator to help them out.

However, despite their strained relationship, Harry is sure that Princess Diana is present in both of their lives. He noted, “She’s watching over us.”

Harry and William were both present for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue last July, but William was unable to see his brother when Harry visited over the past week.