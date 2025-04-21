Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity ranking revealed

According to a new poll, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be household names, but not everyone likes them.

Prince Harry is often in the news, frequently for his charities, such as Invictus, or due to his numerous court cases involving security concerns that keep him away from the United Kingdom.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Prince Harry recently traveled to London for a case involving reduced security, and a disruption caused his security to intervene.

Meghan, who has changed her name from Markle to Sussex to simply Meghan, is frequently in the news, especially since the launch of her “With Love, Meghan” show on Netflix.

Prince Harry and Meghan are both household names, but that doesn’t always translate into high popularity.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A new poll from the experts at YouGov.com ranked British celebrities from least to best liked, and the results for Prince Harry and Meghan are surprising.

Prince Harry and Meghan score 30% and 17% respectively

In a new poll, Prince Harry came out with a popularity score of just 30% at number 1336, and Meghan landed at 17% at number 2034 out of 2600 celebrities polled among the British people.

The Daily Mail reports that Milan Dinic, the director of content strategy and innovations at YouGov.com, revealed that “YouGov Ratings measures popularity based on millions of responses from the British public. The top 40 is dominated by figures from the entertainment industry who have built long careers.”

Prince Harry and Meghan are far down the popularity list, which is topped by David Attenborough, Steven Spielberg, and Rowan Atkinson.

According to the interactive table provided by the outlet, several other names appeared alongside Prince Harry on the popularity list, with 30 percent of the votes, including Elon Musk, Kyle MacLachlan, and RuPaul.

Meghan, sandwiched between celebrities such as Yoko Ono, Louis Gossett Jr., and Jerry Seinfeld, has a lower popularity rating than Prince Harry, at 17%.

According to the same poll, Queen Elizabeth remains the most popular royal, followed by Prince William, Princess Anne, Kate Middleton, and King Charles.

Meghan shares a sweet post on Easter

Meghan recently started posting on her Instagram and shared a video for her fans on Easter.

Her posts involve her new show, With Love, Meghan, or her As Ever products for sale. This time, it was a cute video about a mother and her babies.

The video showed a mama and her cute babies walking across the roadway, much to Meghan’s shock and surprise.