Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet just took her first steps

Prince Harry revealed that his daughter Lilibet is starting to walk. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the Netherlands for the 2022 Invictus Games, the international athletic event for wounded, injured, and sick military members and veterans that Harry founded in 2014.

Harry’s life has changed a lot since he first began the sporting event. Most importantly, he has become a husband and father and has moved away from the Royal family to live in the United States.

The Invictus Games are very important to Harry, and he’s made sure to include his family in the event, as long as they’re old enough.

Prince Harry reveals Lilibet is starting to walk

Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet is only 10 months old and hasn’t been introduced to the Invictus Games — yet. Their little girl is far more focused on keeping up with her older brother, almost 3-year-old Archie.

While talking to People magazine for their cover story this week, Harry revealed that Lilibet has taken her first steps and is now on the move. He added that he is a “proud papa.”

Although Lilibet is too young to be introduced to the Invictus Games, for now, Harry has already introduced Archie to the games to explain how people are different and have wounds that can’t always be seen.

Prince Harry shows Archie Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan’s son Archie is almost 3, with his birthday coming up on May 6, but he has already been introduced to some of his father’s work.

Harry said that he showed his son a video of some of the events from the Invictus Games in Sydney, like wheelchair basketball and rugby, and Archie “absolutely loved it.”

He added, “I showed him how some were missing legs and explained that some had invisible injuries, too. Not because he asked, but because I wanted to tell him. Kids understand so much, and to see it through his eyes was amazing because it’s so unfiltered and honest.”

Harry also said that Archie talks about being an astronaut or a helicopter pilot when he grows up, “or Kwazii from Octonauts,” a character on a children’s television show.

He said that he reminds Archie that “no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most.” He added that it would make him and Meghan so proud to see Archie grow up with the character seen from the participants of the Invictus Games.