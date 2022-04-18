Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal what Archie wants to be when he grows up

Prince Harry has discussed his son Archie’s hopes for what he wants to be when he grows up. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed what their son, Archie, wants to be when he grows up, and it turns out the youngster might have varied and very big plans.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, spoke about his 2-year-old son, Archie, during a speech at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games, which are happening right now in the Hague, Netherlands.

The Prince discussed the part role models could play in an individual’s life when he revealed that young Archie’s hopes and dreams could vary daily.

But it seems likely that a career in aeronautics beckons for the tiny tot as he expressed a wish to be an astronaut and a helicopter pilot.

Prince Harry says Archie wants to follow in dad’s footsteps

According to Hollywood Life, Harry explained: “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot, a helicopter pilot obviously.” Archie is clearly a chip off the old block as his father used to fly helicopters when he served in Britain’s armed forces.

However, Harry also admitted that somedays Archie wants to be Kwazii from the children’s cartoon, Octonauts. Kwazii is a swashbuckling daredevil cat that explores the ocean’s depths with other animal-like characters.

The Duke told the audience that he tells his son “that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today.”

Meghan Markle praised her husband, Prince Harry, for his hard work

Meghan Markle also took to the stage where she paid tribute to her husband for all the hard work he’s put in to make the Games “as perfect as possible.” She also spoke of Harry’s military service in Afghanistan and her “love and respect” for him.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the UK last week, their first time on British soil together since they stepped down as working royals and moved across the Atlantic back in March 2020. The pair reportedly paid a visit to the Queen at Windsor Castle and briefly saw Prince Charles.

Harry has been embroiled in a lawsuit with the UK government over police protection. The Prince has argued that he and his family should be given the protection of British cops while visiting the UK. But the Brit authorities have asserted that the wayward royals gave up that right when they left the UK, and they have rebuffed Harry’s offer to pay for police protection himself by stating that the UK police is not for hire.