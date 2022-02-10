Prince Charles in quarantine, tested positive for COVID-19 after Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Charles has contracted the COVID-19. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and is now self-isolating.

A message on his official Twitter account stated that Prince Charles tested positive Thursday morning and was “deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester.”

Charles is triple vaccinated, having received his booster shot.

He previously contracted COVID-19 in March 2020 where he recovered from mild symptoms.

During his first bout with the virus, Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles self-isolated for seven days at his Birkhall home in Scotland.

Although his symptoms have not been reported at this time, fans are hopeful for a quick recovery.

Pic credit: @ClarenceHouse/Twitter

Prince Charles’ and Camilla’s public outing

The news of Charles’ positive test comes just hours after he met with dozens of people at London’s British Museum on Wednesday evening.

Charles and Camilla were at the museum to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust, a charity founded by Prince Charles in 2007 to combat poverty in South Asia.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Attendees at the event included DJ Naughty Boy, film director Gurinder Chadha, politician Rishi Sunak, and British Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Charles also met with the Queen “recently,” a royal source told CNN, but it is not clear exactly when the meeting took place.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Over the past weekend, Prince Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, celebrated her Platinum Jubilee. The event marked 70 years since the Queen ascended to the throne.

In a statement on Saturday, the queen made it clear that she would like Camilla to be called Queen Consort, “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, Prince Charles reacted to his mother’s announcement, stating, “We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”