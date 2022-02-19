Paris Hilton shows off extravagant birthday gifts from her husband

Paris Hilton showed off the extravagant birthday gifts she received from her husband. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

It’s a good week to be Paris Hilton.

The heiress recently celebrated her 41st birthday with her husband, Carter Reum, in the Maldives.

She posted several photos and videos on Instagram of her lavish celebration and gifts she received from her husband.

Paris Hilton shows off gifts from husband

It seems like Carter knows his wife really well.

Paris received a stunning diamond necklace from Carter on her birthday.

She posed in the necklace while enjoying dinner and dessert. In the post, she wore a multi-colored dress, sunglasses and a gold crown which read, “Happy Birthday.”

She captioned the photo: “Thank you my love for making me feel like a Princess on my birthday. Life with you is a fairytale come true. Loves it. #DiamondsAreForever.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

On her birthday, Paris posted a video to her Instagram Stories of the gifts she received from Carter.

Paris Hilton showed off birthday gifts from her husband. Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Along with the sparkling necklace, she also received a pink Chanel purse and a pink Chanel dress. How fitting for the woman who loves the color pink!

Paris Hilton recently posed in a leopard print swimsuit on a yacht

On her birthday, Paris posted several photos of herself in a leopard print bikini on a yacht and in the sand.

The socialite wore her hair in a ponytail with a headband and accessorized with a butterfly print scarf and sunglasses and leopard-print flats.

At the time, she set her location to “Paradise,” but did not reveal where she was. The next day, she revealed her location to be Conrad Hotel in Maldives.

Paris Hilton previously visited Maldives

It seems like Paris really loves Maldives. This isn’t her first time visiting the island country.

In 2016, she visited Maldives to celebrate her 35th birthday.

She also visited Maldives during the holidays while on her epic seven-week honeymoon.

During her honeymoon, she stayed at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, a private retreat spanning across three islands.

She also celebrated Christmas at the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, where the world’s first undersea residence The Muraka is located, 16 feet below sea level.

Her honeymoon also consisted of visits to Bora Bora, London, the Bahamas and Anguilla.

Paris married Carter in November 2021 at her grandfather’s estate in Los Angeles after dating since 2019.