Padma Lakshmi posts new ‘thirst trap’ in response to Twitter troll, asks ‘can you make it look as good?’

Padma Lakshmi was criticized on Twitter recently. Pic credit: @padmalakshmi/Instagram

Padma Lakshmi is mega-successful, yet, as many women before her have had to deal with, Padma was criticized on Twitter for apparently showing her body too much.

The Indian-American beauty who is an author, host of Top Chef, and creator and host of Taste the Nation on Hulu, clapped back after a Twitter troll made an apparent joke about her love of posting “thirst traps.”

The drama started when a Twitter follower wrote, “All @PadmaLakshmi does is eat dope food and post thirst traps. I’ve wasted my life not doing the same.”

Considering the fact that her life is a little busier than just posting Instagram photos and eating, Padma’s response was the perfect amount of classy and sassy.

She responded with a GIF of her in a silver dress at an awards show, with the camera panning from her butt up to her face. Alongside the GIF she wrote, “But can you make it look as good?”

Her Twitter followers defended her, with one fan writing, “Literally no one can. But you don’t just EAT good food, you cook it, teach about it, and intelligently interview people who are passionate about it, in a way that lets us care about what they care about.”

A follower defends Padma Lakshmi on Twitter. Pic credit: @padmalakshmi/Twitter

The Top Chef host has been criticized in the past for not wearing a bra

But can you make it look as good? 😉 https://t.co/eGTKyI66X5 pic.twitter.com/ubPXhHPprv — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) January 12, 2022

It’s not the first time the New York Times Best Selling author has faced criticism on social media, especially involving her body.

In April 2020, she posted a video along with her daughter on Instagram in which she showed off her quarantine cooking skills. However, haters were out in full force, criticising her for not wearing a bra.

Despite this, her followers were quick to defend the chef, with one writing, “If the absence of a bra is all people were concerned with, they weren’t really looking all that closely. She is a lovely woman, why not comment on her beauty as a whole person.”

Padma Lakshmi’s followers defended her in the comments section of her video. Pic credit: @padmalakshmi/Instagram

Padma always comes back with a biting response

In true Padma fashion, she came back with a biting response in the form of another Instagram video in which she was cooking and wearing 2 bras. She captioned the post, “I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂) But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?”

While it’s easy to get pulled in by haters over the internet, Padma shows that she’s above it all and responds with a bit of humor.