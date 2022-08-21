Olivia Jade is ‘single and having fun’ amid split from Jacob Elordi

Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi break up, and the influencer is reportedly having fun. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Less than three months after the relationship between Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi became official— the two are finished.

Readers heard about the YouTube influencer dating the Euphoria actor, but the two never made it to the red carpet stage of the relationship.

The social media influencer is reportedly single and “having fun” as the news of the breakup goes public.

According to a source, the two were never official but were dating earlier in the summer.

The source said, “Olivia’s having fun being single!”

Good news for Olivia– the summer isn’t over yet.

A well-placed source told Life & Style, “They were never official but have gotten close earlier this summer and enjoyed spending time together.”

However, now that the time together has ended, Olivia is having fun, and Jacob is working hard. The source continued about Jacob, “He’s not looking to jump into anything serious at the moment.”

The Kissing Booth actor is reportedly “in full force work mode” and “really focused on his career.”

The two had both come out of major relationships when rumors linking the young adults surfaced.

Us Weekly was the first to report the relationship between Olivia and Jacob going official in May. Before that, rumors of a fling between Jacob and Olivia swirled for a few months.

Photographers happened to catch the two in a Los Angeles dog park together in December 2021, kicking off rumors of a romance between the two.

Olivia Jade’s admission scandal and Jackson Guthy relationship

Olivia Jade had a long-term boyfriend in Jackson Guthy before she dated Jacob.

Jackson was also in the industry as a songwriter and singer. He toured with One Direction and was with Olivia when the college admission scandal broke. Jackson and Olivia broke up temporarily because of the media pressure she faced.

A source told Us Weekly at the time, “Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him. It wasn’t necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn’t be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult.”

Jackson and Olivia reunited, but not for long.

Olivia appeared on Dancing With The Stars last summer in an effort to rehab her image following the college admission scandal, which dominated headlines and resulted in her parents going to prison. Around the same time, she and Jackson called it quits for good.

The stars aligned as Jacob broke up with supermodel Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber around the same time, making him and Olivia single– together.