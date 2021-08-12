Obamas ‘always regarded Harry highly’ but they ‘can see through’ Meghan, royal biographer claims

The Obamas “can see through” Meghan Markle, royal expert claims. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Michelle and Barack Obama have “always regarded Harry highly,” but they can “see through” Meghan Markle, a royal biographer has claimed.

The royal expert also claimed that the Sussexes may have “irritated” the Obamas by “copying much of what they do.”

Meghan shares the same birth date (August 4) with former President Barack Obama. She celebrated her 40th birthday by launching her 40×40 initiative, a program to help women return to the workforce after leaving due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan announced the project through a video uploaded to her Archewell website. The video shows her having a video call with Melissa McCarthy from her mansion in Montecito, California. Royal fans criticized the video because they believed Melissa’s formal outfit — gloves, pearls, and headdress — was meant to “mock” the Queen.

Meghan’s 40×40 initiative is similar to Obama’s birthday initiative

Writing in the Sun, royal biographer Angela Levin pointed out that Meghan’s 40×40 initiative was very similar to Barack Obama’s “60 for 60” initiative.

Obama’s initiative asked people to donate $600, $60, or $6 to the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago.

“Interestingly, the title is very similar to Barack’s 60×60 birthday appeal, where supporters were invited to donate 60 dollars, or even six dollars, to a worthy cause,” Levin wrote.

“It must be irritating for the Obamas to see Harry and Meghan copying much of what they do,” Levin concluded.

The Obamas will ‘go towards William’ if they had to chose

Levin, who is the author of Harry: Biography of a Prince, also noted that the Obamas have a warm relationship with members of the Royal Family, including the Queen, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. She added that the Obamas must have disapproved of Harry and Meghan attacking the Royals during their interview with Oprah.

“The other problem is that the Obamas are also close to Prince William and his family,” Levin said. “Who can forget that night in 2016 when they went to dinner with William and Catherine at their home and met Prince George, then three, who was in his dressing gown?”

“I’m sure that if they say we can only deal with one brother and his wife — you cannot have both because they are so far apart now — they will go towards William.”

The Obamas first met the Queen in 2009 when they visited Buckingham Palace ahead of the G20 Summit.

The Obamas ‘can see through Meghan’

The royal commentator added that while the Obama’s have high regard for Harry they “can see through Meghan.”

“The Obamas clearly always regarded Harry highly, but I am sure they can see through Meghan,” she wrote.

Levin claimed she learned that Meghan “desperately wanted to be the special guest” at Barack’s 60th birthday party held at the Obamas Martha’s Vineyard mansion over the weekend. However, the Obamas did not invite the Sussexes to the lavish party “out of respect for the Queen.”

The Obamas, according to Levin, “wanted to take a ‘step back’ from the couple out of respect for the Queen.”

In a related development, royal expert Camilla Tominey argued that Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah “arguably will not have gone down particularly well” with the Obamas who “put family first.”

Writing in the Telegraph, Tominey said a source revealed that the former US president and first lady disapproved of the way Harry attacked his family because they “aren’t the type of people who would want their children talking to the press.”