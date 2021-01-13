No, Chuck Norris was not at the U.S. Capital riot: Who was the Walker, Texas Ranger actor lookalike?

A photo purporting to show actor Chuck Norris at the U.S. Capitol riot on Wednesday, June 6 went viral on Twitter.

Twitter user @NunesDrag took to the social media site yesterday to upload a photo that showed a man resembling the legendary actor posing alongside another person identified as Matt Bledsoe (see video below).

The photo was reportedly taken at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection?” the Twitter user captioned the photo.

Saw this on my Facebook today. Chuck Norris was in DC proudly supporting Maga and Trump pic.twitter.com/KN40VrR7FJ — scout (@scoutejwampler) January 6, 2021

The user also uploaded a video showing a series of clips and photos taken in Washington D.C. and the Capitol. It included the photo showing Bledsoe posing with the man who looked like Chuck Norris.

Here’s the full Instagram story from Matt Bledsoe (a violent domestic abuser who told his 6 year old to kill herself, which you can read about here: https://t.co/ePfFp3lEfl) pic.twitter.com/mWKkurKs1g — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) January 12, 2021

The photo went viral on Twitter

The photo immediately went viral on Twitter. Many social media users believed it to show the legendary martial artist and actor, best known for action movies such as Way of the Dragon, Lone Wolf McQuade, and the TV series, Walker, Texas Ranger.

I am very disgust to find out the Chuck Norris attend the Donald DC Rally before storm the Capitol. But is Chuck Norris, so everyone afraid to say something. pic.twitter.com/RXIOSEn87Z — Melania on the Run 🌊🌊 (@MelaniaTrumpe) January 11, 2021

Many believed it could be Norris because the actor is a Republican who endorsed President Trump back in 2016.

But some social media users argued that the person was only a lookalike, while others simply laughed at the notion that 80-year-old Norris would be at a riot at the Capitol.

Y’all, I’m pretty sure that dude at the capitol riot was not Chuck Norris. Here’s a different pic than the main one circulating and it looks nothing like recent photos of him. This dude was probably wondering why the hell everyone was talking selfies with him which is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/cY2NIMrIf3 — Matt Williams (@pixelpreaching) January 12, 2021

People actually think that’s Chuck Norris that was at the Capitol? You gotta be kidding me pic.twitter.com/Uf2aP8RPmo — xGipson (@NotGipson) January 12, 2021

Some posted joking comments and shared Chuck Norris memes.

If Chuck Norris was on the side of the Insurrectionists, the Capitol would be lost by now.

That’s how you know it’s not Chuck. pic.twitter.com/gLhlX3sO7o — Simon Castejon 🏳️‍🌈 (@no_majestic_son) January 12, 2021

Photo of Chuck Norris storming the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jL2lV3b7Ft — Michael A. Balazo (@mbalazo) January 12, 2021

Chuck Norris’s rep denied he was at the Capitol

Later on Tuesday, Erik Kritzer, a spokesperson for Norris, issued a statement denying that the photo showed the actor. He added that Norris was “on his range in Texas” while the deadly events unfolded in Washington D.C.

“This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe lookalike, although Chuck is much more handsome,” Kritzer said, according to NBC News. “Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.”

Norris also took to Twitter to deny the allegation

Chuck Norris himself also later took to Instagram and Twitter to deny the allegation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuck Norris (@chucknorris)

Twitter user @NunesDrag later posted an apology on Twitter.

So, who was the Chuck Norris look-alike?

We don’t yet know who the Chuck Norris look alike was. We will update this page when we have the information.

So, please stay tuned.