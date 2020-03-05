Nik Wallenda promotes controversial Skinny Brew coffee during volcano walk

While Nik Wallenda walked a tightrope across the crater of the active Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua Wednesday, many viewers noticed the high wire artist’s pants had the words “Skinny Brew” emblazoned on the side.

Skinny Brew is a controversial brand of coffee that claims to help users lose weight.

It claims to burn body fat by intensifying metabolism and enhancing thermogenesis.

The brand also claims that it contains “brain-boosting nootropics” that help users to focus and concentrate.

While some users claim that Skinny Brew works, many critics described the weight loss enhancing claims as misleading.

Others took to Twitter during his tight rope walk to promote the coffee.

That crazy cool dude that just walked across the volcano 🌋 . Was Nik Wallenda He endorses our New Coffee ☕️ – Skinny Brew

Zoom in on that ankle. #ItWorksGlobal Mark Pentecost I see a proud CEO and we’re so proud of YOU for what you’ve grown our brand to be! 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/SoKres1XAP — .Yours Truly. (@NitaMayne) March 5, 2020

Nik Wallenda’s volcano walk was his longest and highest high wire act ever

Hosted by Bachelor host Chris Harrison, Nik Wallenda started the death-defying walk — broadcast on the ABC Special Volcano Live! — at 8:20 pm on Wednesday.

It took him more than 31 minutes to complete the 1,800-foot walk on a tightrope across the lava-filled crater of the 2,083 feet high Masaya Volcano, located about 12 miles south of the capital city of Managua.

The volcano last erupted in 2016.

As he walked across the crater, known as the “The Mouth of Hell,” toxic fumes rose from below and swirled around him. He wore goggles and a respirator to protect him from the fumes.

He was seen removing the goggles midway (see video below).

He greeted his family after completing the dangerous walk.

He later said he was relieved to complete the stunt safely because he encountered strong and unpredictable winds that made him nearly lose his footing.

Wallenda’s wife Erendira also performed stunts over the crater

Before Wallenda’s high wire act began last night, his wife, Erendira, also performed stunts on a hoop suspended over the mouth of the volcano.

Wallenda wore a safety harness during last lights walk

Many fans took to Twitter to voice their disappointment when they learned that Wallenda used a safety harness during his tightrope walk last night.

Some felt that wearing a harness meant that the impression given that he was performing a dangerous stunt was misleading. Some even accused him of cheating

However, Wallenda revealed in an interview with Sarasota-Herald Tribune that he had to wear a harness because ABC insisted.

But that was not the first time that Wallenda has used a safety harness while performing a high wire act.

He used a harness while walking a high wire across Times Square in June 2019 and during his crossing of the Niagara Falls in June 2012.

But he did not use a safety harness during his tightrope crossing of the Little Colorado River Gorge near the Grand Canyon in 2013.

Fans debated Wallenda’s use of a safety harness on social media, with many disapproving.

When I see him wearing a safety harness, secured to the cable above him… #VolcanoLive pic.twitter.com/qtax2pmLqJ — Jen Davis (@JenDavisTX) March 5, 2020

Wait, so #nikwallenda has a safety harness connected to another wire? C'mon on man, I thought this was supposed to be risky and suspenseful — Jeremy Cabler (@JeremyCabler) March 5, 2020

But some fans defended him.

Yeah, there’s a harness, but I think y’all forget that this isn’t about the harness for Nik Wallenda. The walk & all of the others are about Nik overcoming his fears & having the strength to make it across without slipping & withstanding the heat & wind. #VolcanoLive — Marcus (@MarcusUntrell92) March 5, 2020

Everyone talking about “he’s wearing a safety harness 🥴” like there isn’t an ACTIVE VOLCANO beneath him. I wanna see y’all haters do it #VolcanoLive — kay (@kayrachellexox) March 5, 2020

I don’t care if Nik Wallenda has a harness and a strap walking across one of the world’s most volatile volcanos, the wind and the toxic gasses are a huge problem! If it were easy and not unthinkably dangerous then everyone would do it! #VolcanoLive — Todd Miller (@PlayByPlayGuy1) March 5, 2020

Others daredevils have explored the Masaya Volcano

This is not the first time a daredevil risked his life over the volcano.

The explorer Sam Cossman descended into the crater in 2016, wearing a special suit that protected him from the extreme temperatures inside the crater.

While inside the crater, he installed sensors designed to help scientists predict when the volcano is about to erupt.

Friar Blas del Castillo descended into the volcano’s Nindiri crater in 1538 to investigate the belief that the lava in the crater was molten gold.