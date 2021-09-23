Nicki Minaj husband Kenneth Petty’s rape victim Jennifer Hough speaks out

Kenneth Petty’s rape victim Jennifer Hough (left) speaks out for the first time since filing a lawsuit. Pic credit: The Real Daytime/YouTube and @nickiminaj/Instagram

Rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are being sued by Jennifer Hough – a woman he was convicted of attempting to rape in 1994.

In her first televised interview since filing a lawsuit on The Real, Hough speaks out for the first time about the assault.

Petty served four-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted rape of the then-teenage Hough.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Petty was arrested last year for failing to register as a sex offender over the same case.

Last month Nicki Minaj’s husband took a plea deal on the case.

According to the court documents published by TMZ, Petty pled guilty to one count of failing to register in exchange for a lighter sentence.

The report adds that he could face up to 10 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised release or a mandatory minimum of five years of supervised release.

Jennifer Hough says Nicki Minaj called, then threatened her

During the interview with The Real, Hough reveals that she received a phone call from Nicki Minaj.

“She called me, and she said that she got word that I was willing to help them out in a situation,” Hough said of a call she received in March 2020.

She added, “I didn’t understand what she was referring to; she offered to fly me and my family to LA. I turned it down. And I told her, woman to woman, this really happened, and I hadn’t spoken to her since.”

When asked about how Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, were harassing her, Hough alleges that she was offered a settlement, and Nicki reached out after she sent “people to negotiate numbers as far as money is concerned,” she said in the video above.

“Nicki is the one who personally reached out to me,” she adds.

Hough claims that the settlement offers soon turned to threats after she kept rejecting the money.

She claims that after turning down a final offer of $20,000, she was told they will use the money “to put on my head.”

Nicki and Kenneth relationship timeline

Nicki Minaj began dating Kenneth Petty, a childhood friend, in 2018 after ending a relationship with rapper Meek Mill.

The couple married in October 2019 and the rapper announced she was expecting her first child in July 2020 and gave birth to a son in September 2020.

Nicki Minaj has not publicly responded to Jennifer Hough’s claims at the time of writing this report.