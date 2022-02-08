Nick Cannon received a condom vending machine as Valentine’s Day gift after latest baby announcement

Nick Cannon received a condom vending machine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

It seems as though some people think that Nick Cannon needs extra protection when it comes to the bedroom.

Now, Cannon will no longer be short of condoms.

The comedian is now the owner of a vending machine full of condoms.

He shared a photo of himself next to it, with the caption: “Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums.”

It seems as though his fans agree with the general sentiment. The post is now one of Cannon’s most liked posts on his account, with over 86,000 likes.

Cannon did not reveal who gifted him the vending machine.

Cannon expecting his eighth child

The gift comes just days after Cannon confirmed that he is expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

TMZ had released photos of his and Tiesi’s gender reveal party. The photos show him and Tiesi cradling her baby bump. The photos also reveal that the gender of the baby is a boy, as blue confetti filled the air.

Cannon has welcomed seven other children from four different women.

He first welcomed twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with singer Mariah Carey while they were married.

After the split, Cannon moved on with Brittany Bell. He shares two children with the model—a son named Golden Sagon and a daughter named Powerful Queen.

Cannon had another set of twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa six months after Powerful Queen was born.

His seventh child, Zen, was born just over a week after the twins.

All of his kids were intentional

Cannon has previously opened up about how all of his kids were intentional.

On Nick Cannon Radio in 2021, he said, “I’m having kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident.”

He also explained his love for children during a 2016 interview with ABC News: “I love children. Everybody knows that. Whether it’s having more of my own, or adopting, whatever, I love that process. Kids kind of bring that vibrant side [out] of me so whenever I can be a part of that process I’m with it.”

Nick Cannon celibacy journey

Cannon has openly spoken about his celibacy journey.

During his talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, Cannon explained that he began his celibacy journey after finding out that he was expecting his eighth child.

He stated, “My therapist was one of the people who said I should probably be celibate, and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant. That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. So for anyone who’s thinking, ‘Oh, he wasn’t celibate,’ I was!”

It seems as though Cannon may not need the condoms, after all.