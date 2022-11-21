Nick Cannon opens up about having more kids after baby no. 12

Nick Cannon speaks about fatherhood and whether or not there are more kids on the way. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Nick Cannon was recently interviewed on the R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Event red carpet, and he had a lot to say about his new music and fatherhood. He also discussed whether or not he had plans to have more kids anytime soon.

Nick said that he has a new song out now with Chris Brown called I Do. He said that he’s always working, although lately, it is more on the executive side of things. The singer also said that next year he will have new hot and young artists coming out with new music and he was excited about it.

When asked if he had any more children on the way, Nick stated, “I don’t know, man. I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!” Nick has fathered 11 children and has another one due any day now with Alyssa Scott.

Nick became a father to twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his then-wife, Mariah Carey, back in 2011. Then in 2017, Brittany Bell had his son Golden.

In 2020, Nick Cannon welcomed a daughter with Brittany, Powerful Queen. Then in 2021, he welcomed twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. A week later, Alyssa Scott birthed Nick’s son Zen, who died of brain cancer five months later.

Bre Tiesi had Nick’s son Legendary in June 2022. Then LaNisha Cole birthed Nick’s daughter Onyx Ice in August. Brittany had their third child together, Rise Messiah, in September.

Nick’s eleventh child was born earlier this month. Beautiful Zeppelin is Abby’s third child with Nick.

It seems like, for right now, Nick is holding off on having more kids, although that may change at any time.

Alyssa Scott marks the final days of her pregnancy

Alyssa is almost done with her pregnancy, and she commemorated the occasion with a photo shoot with Nick on Instagram. Alyssa shared a series of black and white photos for her 276k Instagram followers.

In one of the pictures, 29-year-old Alyssa is wearing a sheer black dress and is holding both her baby bump and Nick’s face. Nick, in a black suit, is standing behind her, cradling the baby bump with both hands.

This will be Alyssa’s third child, but the second with Nick. She has 4-year-old Zeela from a previous relationship.

Nick Cannon praises being a dad

The Masked Singer host was asked about his children when speaking with Billboard magazine. Nick said they are the driving force behind his hard work. He said, “They’re the funniest, most innovative, best questions…every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”

Nick also went on to talk about how his children are his priority. He said, “I wake up being a father thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that.

Nick recently revealed that he spends more than $3 million per year to support his children.